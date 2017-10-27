Friday deals: a Samsung 850 EVO 500GB for $0.28/GB and more

Geez, guys. We're still dizzy and reeling from the lightning-quick pace of releases over the last few days. We have Ryzen mobile APUs to deal with, a ton of GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards, and now there are these newfangled Intel Optane 900p SSDs. Some days I feel it's almost impossible to keep track of all of this, but I know that you loveable gerbils rely on us to keep tabs on all the gear and tell wheat from chaff. That task also applies to online hardware deals, and here's what we have for today.

Finally! With the spike in NAND prices in recent times, the price tags on most SSDs have held stubbornly steady, and deals on solid-state storage are few and far between. It is with great pleasure that I now present you the Samsung 850 EVO 500 GB. This SSD has been a long-time TR favorite and is currently priced at the same amount as far slower alternatives. You can get your hands on this drive for only $139.99 from Newegg with the code EMCBRCH73.

Funnily enough, there have been few drops in power supplies in contemporary times, too. Sizable units with modular cabling and an 80 Plus Gold rating can often be seen well north of $100, but not today. You can get your hands on the Seasonic Focus Plus 850 Gold. This 850-W unit has gold-plated terminals and a semi-passive operation mode. Grab one of these babies for a mere $86.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCBRCH36. As if that wasn't good enough, there's $10 dangling off a rebate card.

Everyone's a sucker for a PC case that's quiet and easy to build in. When it comes to quality, few can top the Fractal Design Define R5, its generous allotment of spaces for radiators and hard drives, and the soundproofing on its side panels. The stylish looks certainly don't hurt either. This case tends to go for around $120, but you can get one from Newegg today for $89.99. Fill in a rebate card, and you could get another $10 off.

We talked up an SSD, so we might as well take a look at standard-issue hard drives. The Toshiba X300 6 TB is a 7200-RPM HDD with 128 MB of cache and should be perfect for all those cheese-making videos, gerbil pictures, and your enormous Steam library. This drive can be yours today for $169.99 if you use the promo code EMCBRCH67 at Newegg. That works out to barely above $28 per terabyte.

G.Skill continues its RAM price offensive. The company's Trident Z offerings are high-quality and stylish, and you can get a 32 GB pack of Trident Z GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s spread across four sticks for $354.99 from Newegg with the code EMCBRCH25. That's not much more than the price for a set of comparable plain, boring, un-lit DIMMs.

