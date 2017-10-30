Gigabyte Z370N WiFi pours Coffee Lake into Mini-ITX

The only thing better than having six cores and twelve threads of one of the speediest CPU architectures on the market is stuffing that horsepower into a tiny package. Gigabyte is ready to oblige with its Z370N WiFi Mini-ITX motherboard. As one might guess from the name, the board is based on Intel's Z370 mainstream desktop chipset with support for the big blue silicon giant's eighth-generation Core processors. The moniker might also hint at built-in wireless connectivity coming from an Intel 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi adapter with Bluetooth support.

Gigabyte is proud of the board's Intersil hybrid digital VRMs that it says can provide stable power for enhanced overclocking of Intel's latest chips. The company goes on to say the board is ready for 4600 MT/s memory modules, too. Buyers can even use unbuffered ECC DDR4 modules, though the error-checking capability won't be active.

The Z370N has a pair of full-size DDR4 DIMM slots, so buyers won't have to scurry about trying to track down fast laptop-style memory when piecing together compact gaming builds. The single PCIe x16 slot is metal-jacketed for enhanced durability when toting a system around with a big heavy graphics card inside. That single slot supports PCIe bifurcation, so users can split it into multiple slots using a riser card.

In addition to the built-in Wi-Fi, systems built around the Z370N can chat with the outside world through a pair of Intel Gigabit Ethernet controllers. The machine can record its thoughts permanently onto SSDs ensconsed in the pair of M.2 NVMe slots, or drives connected to any of the four SATA ports. One of the M.2 slots sits on the back of the motherboard.

Buyers interested in using the latest CPUs without a discrete graphics card can connect up to three 4K displays using the pair of HDMI 2.0 outputs and the DisplayPort in the I/O cluster. If lighting up displays isn't enough, the Z370N WiFi can control up to 300 individually-addressable RGB LEDs using Gigabyte's RGB Fusion software. Sharing the port cluster with the display outputs are six USB 3.0 Type-A ports and one USB 3.0 Type-C jack, two Gigabit Ethernet jacks, and the attachment points for the Wi-Fi antennas.

Gigabyte's Z370N WiFi motherboard is available right now from Newegg for $160. The manufacturer backs it up with a three-year warranty.