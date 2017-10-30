GeForce 388.13 drivers are ready to return to the European front

It's been a pretty busy period for major game releases. Just last week—among other major releases—we had Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and coming up soon we've got Call of Duty: WWII, Ni-Oh: Complete Edition, and Need for Speed: Payback. Nvidia promised us a new driver "early next week" this past Friday. The company has already made good on its word with the latest version of its GeForce software. Numbered 388.13, the new GeForce drivers are "Game Ready" for all of the above-named games. The release also adds official support for the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.

These drivers should include the fix for Wolfenstein II crashes on Kepler GPUs included in the hotfix driver from last Friday. The 388.13 release also resolves issues with secondary monitors not working and mysterious yellow bangs showing up next to graphics adapters in Device Manager. An obscure display corruption issue with HDR display modes on systems with hybrid graphics configurations has also been resolved. Apart from those fixes, these drivers seem to focus on the aforementioned game optimizations.

You can read the drivers' release notes if you'd like to check out the complete update details. If you're a GeForce Experience user, you've probably already got the new driver downloading. Folks who aren't members of Nvidia's network can click here to grab driver 388.13 for Windows 10 64-bit. Everyone else will need to hit up the company's driver download site.

Call of Duty: WWII marks the series' return to its roots after repeated dalliances with science-fiction in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Likewise, Need for Speed: Payback returns to the well-tread ground of "disgraced racer retaking his throne" that previous NFS games have explored. Japan-themed medieval monster slayer Ni-Oh: Complete Edition was already a huge hit on the PlayStation 4, and it comes to PC fully tuned and optimized for high resolutions and framerates.

The GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is of course the latest GeForce model bearing a Pascal processor. In this case the chip in question is a very slightly pared-down GP104, which for those unfamiliar is the same chip aboard the GeForce GTX 1080 and GTX 1070. The GP104 aboard the GTX 1070 Ti is even less cut-down than the mostly-enabled model that goes into the mobile version of the GeForce GTX 1070. If you want to read more about Pascal you can hit up our original GTX 1080 review, and if you want to know more about the GTX 1070 Ti you can hit these previews—or wait for our full review before long.