SteelSeries chops keys off the Apex M750 TKL keyboard

The number of choices available for the most particular typists and gamers has expanded again with SteelSeries' Apex M750 TKL. The new offering is a tenkeyless version of the company's 104-key Apex M750 that debuted just a couple of months ago. Like its big brother, the M750 TKL is built with SteelSeries' proprietary QX2 switches atop an aluminum base and offers per-key RGB LED backlighting.

According to SteelSeries, the linear QX2 switches are "whisper-quiet" and have 4 mm of total travel, an actuation distance of 2 mm, and actuation force of 45 cN. The mechanical characteristics make them similar to Cherry's most popular MX Blue, Brown, and Red offerings. The mention of silence and linearity seem to imply that the QX2 switches are probably analog to Cherry's MX Reds.

Given that the Apex M750 TKL is missing the numerical pad present on its older sibling, SteelSeries says it ought to be more portable for LAN gaming and offer increased desktop real estate for mouse movement. The keyboard has all of the high-end gaming keyboard features like N-key rollover, full anti-ghosting, and per-key illumination. SteelSeries' Apex M750 TKL retains compatibility with the company's SteelSeries Engine apps—ImageSync, Audio Visualizer, GameSense, and Discord Integration.

The SteelSeries Apex M750 TKL is available now from SteelSeries for $120. The regular Apex M750 with a ten-key block is still available from Amazon and Newegg for $140. The manufacturer offers one-year warranty coverage.