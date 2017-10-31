National Knock Knock Joke Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 1:00 PM on October 31, 2017


Tell your jokes in the comments, but wait for the "who's there?"
 

PC hardware and computing

  1. Intel Optane SSD 900P 480GB and 280GB NVMe HHHL SSD review @ PC Perspective
  2. MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC review @ bit-tech
  3. Intel i3-8350K review & overclocking vs. i5-8400, R5 1600 @ Gamers Nexus
  4. EK Supremacy EVO Threadripper TR4 waterblock review @ HardOCP
  5. Iiyama GB2760QSU-B1 @ Hexus
  6. Tt eSPORTS MEKA PRO keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Acer Predator Helios 300 review @ TechSpot
  8. Samsung C32HG70 review @ TFT Central
  9. AZZA Inferno 310 case review @ ThinkComputers
  10. ADATA Premier and XPG SDXC and microSDXC cards review @ AnandTech
  11. Dell UP2718Q Ultra HD HDR professional monitor review @ Tom's Hardware

Games and VR

  1. Makers of RPG Maker make Visual Novel Maker @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Minecraft Winton gets Stranger Things skin pack @ Rock Paper Shotgun (Winton?)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Thermite creates a sword @ HackADay (so hot!)
  2. First extrasolar object observed racing through our solar system @ Slashdot
  3. This power strip is a fire Starter @ HackADay
  4. Water Slide + Ferris Wheel = SlideWheel @ HackADay
  5. Paws for thought: architects design weird and wonderful cat shelters @ New Atlas (don't miss this one)

Tech news and culture

  1. Who needs a CPU? Phase change memory acts as an analog computer @ ArsTechnica
  2. Microsoft is working on a foldable device with a focus on pen and digital ink @ Slashdot
  3. Microsoft cans Outlook.com Premium as it rolls its features into Office 365 @ ArsTechnica

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Corsair ST100 RGB premium headset stand @ KitGuru
  2. Google, others showcase emoji cheeseburger construction faux pas @ ArsTechnica
  3. Swiss cheese nails are a thing, and the look is hole-y amazing @ popsugar.com (this totally creeps me out, happy Halloween!)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options