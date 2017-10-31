National Knock Knock Joke Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 1:00 PM on October 31, 2017
Tell your jokes in the comments, but wait for the "who's there?"
PC hardware and computing
- Intel Optane SSD 900P 480GB and 280GB NVMe HHHL SSD review @ PC Perspective
- MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC review @ bit-tech
- Intel i3-8350K review & overclocking vs. i5-8400, R5 1600 @ Gamers Nexus
- EK Supremacy EVO Threadripper TR4 waterblock review @ HardOCP
- Iiyama GB2760QSU-B1 @ Hexus
- Tt eSPORTS MEKA PRO keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Acer Predator Helios 300 review @ TechSpot
- Samsung C32HG70 review @ TFT Central
- AZZA Inferno 310 case review @ ThinkComputers
- ADATA Premier and XPG SDXC and microSDXC cards review @ AnandTech
- Dell UP2718Q Ultra HD HDR professional monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
Games and VR
- Makers of RPG Maker make Visual Novel Maker @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Minecraft Winton gets Stranger Things skin pack @ Rock Paper Shotgun (Winton?)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Thermite creates a sword @ HackADay (so hot!)
- First extrasolar object observed racing through our solar system @ Slashdot
- This power strip is a fire Starter @ HackADay
- Water Slide + Ferris Wheel = SlideWheel @ HackADay
- Paws for thought: architects design weird and wonderful cat shelters @ New Atlas (don't miss this one)
Tech news and culture
- Who needs a CPU? Phase change memory acts as an analog computer @ ArsTechnica
- Microsoft is working on a foldable device with a focus on pen and digital ink @ Slashdot
- Microsoft cans Outlook.com Premium as it rolls its features into Office 365 @ ArsTechnica
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Corsair ST100 RGB premium headset stand @ KitGuru
- Google, others showcase emoji cheeseburger construction faux pas @ ArsTechnica
- Swiss cheese nails are a thing, and the look is hole-y amazing @ popsugar.com (this totally creeps me out, happy Halloween!)