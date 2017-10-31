Microsoft readies Surface Pro with LTE Advanced for road warriors

Microsoft's Surface Pro convertible tablets are a great way to get work done when away from a conventional desk, but so far the machines have been unable to connect to the internet in the absence of Wi-Fi. That will change in December when the company ships Surface Pro devices with built-in LTE Advanced modems capable of pushing data at up to 450 Mbps.

According to Ars Technica, two existing Surface Pro models packing Core i5 CPUs will get an LTE Advanced modem. One is a version with 4 GB of RAM and a 128 GB SSD, and the second has 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. The company says the new modems will work on 20 different cellular bands, and that the upcoming Surface Pros will be the fastest LTE-enabled machines in their class.

For those that don't follow Microsoft's every move as a hardware manufacturer, the current revision of the Surface Pro has a 12.3" display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2736x1824. That screen has ten-point multi-touch input, and an optional Pen input device can register 4096 levels of pressure. Grunt comes from Intel Kaby Lake Core m3, Core i5, and Core i7 processors. Base configurations ship with 4 GB of memory and a 128 GB SSD and top-end machines sport 1 TB SSDs and 16 GB of RAM.

Ars says that Surface Pro machines with LTE Advanced will ship on December 1. The LTE-enabled Core i5 models will carry a $150 premium over the regular versions. That works out to $1149 for the machine with 4 GB of RAM and a 128 GB SSD, and $1449 for the higher-specced model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.