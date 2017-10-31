Tuesday deals: a huge monitor, a cheap 1 TB SSD, and more

Good day, fellow gerbils. I'm sure you're all waiting with bated breath for our in-depth review of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. Jeff's knee-deep in frame times, graphs, and copious amount of data. In the meantime, you should check out today's selection of deals. We know you're always on the lookout for your next piece of hardware, and we're happy to oblige.

I like big monitors and I cannot lie. The Acer ET322QK is 31.5" across and has a 10-bit VA panel with a resolution of 3840x2160, a native contrast ratio of 3000:1, and can reproduce 100% of the sRGB color space. A monitor this large and this nice would usually run you north of half a grand, but you can get this model for only $379.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCBRDR65. Get it while it's hot.

We reckon solid-state drives in the 500 GB range are the sweet spot capacity-wise, but game installations are growing all the time. We'd like to direct your attention to the Samsung 850 EVO 1TB SSD as a good solution for that problem. This speedy drive is widely-regarded as one of the best in the SATA SSD business, and it can be yours today for $289.99 at Newegg with the promo code 31CTFGSE32.

Moving over to the spinning storage aisle, we have the Western Digital My Passport 4TB portable hard drive. This 2.5" USB 3.0 hard drive is compact, stylish, and capacious enough to act as an impromptu data library or backup facility. Newegg will sell you one of these for $99.99 after the promo code 31CTFGSE23, while stocks last. That's a square $25 a terabyte.

Last week we talked up a good deal on a Fractal Design Define R5 case, and this week we're meeting with its cousins. The Fractal Design Meshify C chassis is a gorgeous showpiece with a tempered glass side, a well-thought internal layout, and two included 120-mm fans. This case can take mobos up to ATX size and can be had for $79.99 at Newegg.

If you need a case that's a tad more compact, then look no further than the Fractal Design Define Mini C. This microATX enclosure is quieter than a sleeping gerbil, has sound proofing on the panels, support for fans and radiators aplenty, and will only set you back a measly $59 at Newegg. That's an insane deal.

That's all for today, folks!