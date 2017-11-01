Grab a GeForce GTX 1070 and an HTC Vive VR set for $799

It is difficult to describe the modern VR experience to those who haven't had the pleasure. While screen-door artifacts and occasional motion glitches can distract you, when everything is working, VR is an unbelievably life-like trip. If you've been waiting for the right moment to jump in, there's never been a better time than now. HTC is offering a GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition graphics card bundled up with a full Vive VR set for just $799.

That's a darn fine price considering that the HTC Vive set goes for $599 by itself. Getting the maximum value from this bundle requires an otherwise VR-capable PC that simply lacks the graphics card. However, we reckon a lot of you gerbils are out there rocking last-gen (or older) graphics cards that aren't quite going to make the grade for a high-quality VR experience. Furthermore, if you're thinking of doing a spanking new VR-capable build, grabbing a GTX 1070 and a Vive from the outset for $799 is a great idea.

Notably, the GeForce GTX 1070 meets or exceeds the requirements of virtually every game on the Vive. The Pascal architecture its GPU is based on has a plethora of VR-specific optimizations. The card provides a pretty nice gaming experience in 2560x1440 on a standard monitor. Along with the graphics card and the VR headset—plus its associated motion-control matériel—buyers will get a copy of Fallout 4 VR. Regardless of your feelings on Fallout 4, the VR adaptation looks to be one of the first truly "hardcore" experiences for VR gamers.

The bundle itself isn't actually new, but it used to go for $999. Lopping $200 off the price is a great way to sweeten the deal, and it's a convenient way to pick up a GTX 1070 that isn't overpriced due to demand. Unfortunately, the pricing is exclusive to the US, at least for now. Head on over to the HTC Vive store if you want to pick up the set.