Raijintek Coeus Elite, Coeus Evo, and Paean M cases are rather glassy

Raijintek is no stranger to tempered glass computer cases, but three new chassis from the company are less "case" and more "glass." The Coeus Elite, Coeus Evo, and Paean M are all ready for the luxurious LED-lit and water-cooled war machine of your dreams. All three cases are steel-framed offerings with a glass pane on every place where there'd be normally be an opaque panel.

The Coeus Evo is the largest of the three, and it's the only one that'll take ATX and even E-ATX motherboards. The chassis is a hair short of being a proper full-tower case, but at at 21" (54 cm) tall it scrapes the upper limits of the mid-tower class. Like a good number of modern fancy cases, the Coeus Evo uses a dual-chamber design that dismisses storage drives and the power supply to a second chamber out of sight behind a solid shroud.

Raijintek remarks specifically on the suitability of the Coeus Evo for custom water-cooling rigs. The company doesn't elaborate further on the idea, but we'd expect that those remarks are referencing the visible spots for sticking reservoirs and radiators. Builders can stick up to eight fans, four hard drives, and—motherboard permitting—four dual-slot graphics cards in the case. There are USB 3.0 ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors on the front panel, and all of the fan mounts are filtered.

The Coeus Evo's little brother is the Coeus Elite, and it's similar to its brother in most ways save for size. Because of its microATX-only design, the Elite stands just 19" (48 cm) in height and sacrifices three expansion slots, one fan mount, and one 3.5" hard drive bay in comparison to its larger sibling. Otherwise, the Coeus Elite is still a dual-chambered glass-and-steel case with filtered fan mounts and rubberized carrying handles. Both cases support extra-large graphics cards, power supplies, and CPU coolers.

The third "case" Raijintek is releasing right now is the aluminum-and-glass Paean M. Depending on the way you use it, the Paean M could either be a convenient open-top bench-table chassis, or a gorgeous wall-mounted PC showcase. The case will take microATX motherboards and ATX power supplies, and it has hardpoints where a liquid-cooling lover could affix radiators up to 280 mm in length. There are even mounts for a reservoir if you should desire to make a liquid-cooling showpiece.

Raijintek's wares are usually easy to find on Amazon, but it doesn't look like these three cases have come up yet. OverclockersUK is already taking pre-orders, though. The English enthusiast suppliers are asking £80 (around $88 minus VAT) for the Paean M benchtable, £123 (or $136) for the Coeus Elite micro-ATX glass case, and £135 (or $149) for the full-sized Coeus Evo. We expect similar prices when the cases make their way over here.