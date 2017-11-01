Watercool drops big copper blocks on Threadripper CPUs

Between Alphacool, EK Water Blocks, and Aqua Computer, it seems like the lion's share of custom open-loop water cooling hardware comes out of Europe these days. German outfit Watercool is also a part of this liquid-soaked techno dance party. The company's upcoming Heatkiller IV full-coverage CPU waterblock for AMD's enormous Threadripper processors is the company's latest salvo against high CPU temperatures. Watercool has three versions of the block, all CNC-machined in Germany from blocks of pure copper.

The first version has an all-copper coldplate and cover. The second variation has the same copper construction, but the coldplate and the top cover are coated in nickel and polished to a glossy finish. The third version is made for those looking for a bit more flash. It has a nickel-plated cold plate and a cover made of acrylic and black anodized aluminum. A pre-installed RGB LED strip is tailed with a braided sleeved cable that can connect to the RGB LED headers on late-model enthusiast motherboards.

Pre-orders for Watercool's Heatkiller IV for Threadripper begin tomorrow and have a 10% discount. The copper-finished version will ship on November 10 and the two nickel-plated models will be available on November 24. The company didn't reveal pricing, but its current AM4 waterblocks are currently hovering around $97. We expect the much-larger TR4 models to go for a bit more.