National Deviled Egg Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 1:15 PM on November 2, 2017


Sorry, I work with what I find.

PC hardware and computing

  1. A look at Intel 8th generation mobile quad-core performance @ PC Perspective
  2. Asus ROG Strix X370-I Gaming review @ bit-tech
  3. NZXT H700i mid tower chassis review @ Guru3D
  4. Enermax MaxTytan 800W power supply review @ HardOCP
  5. i7-2600K vs. i7-8700K—is upgrading worthwhile? @ HardwareCanucks
  6. NZXT H700i case review @ Hexus
  7. Logitech MX Ergo wireless trackball review @ HotHardware
  8. Razer Tiamat 2.2 V2 headset review @ KitGuru
  9. NETGEAR EX8000 Nighthawk X6S tri-band WiFi range extender reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  10. BitFenix Aurora review @ TechPowerUp
  11. Core i5-8400 vs. overclocked Ryzen 5 1600 @ TechSpot
  12. Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi review @ Tom's Hardware
  13. The ASRock X299 Taichi motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. Poly is Google's foundation for building virtual worlds @ Upload VR
  2. Assassin's Creed: Origins is for cat people. Dog people need not bother. @ Quarter To Three
  3. The Epistle 3 jam offers home-brewed Half-life games @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Sony's Aibo robot dog is back, gives us OLED puppy dog eyes @ ArsTechnica
  2. Pumpkin piano promises a gourd time @ HackADay
  3. Biometric tech IDs you by buzzing your finger @ New Atlas
  4. The underground story of Cobra, the 1980s' illicit handmade computer @ ArsTechnica
  5. The levitating smart camera that watches over your house @ New Atlas (probably not for households with cats)

Tech news and culture

  1. Apple limits lengthy iPhone X testing for most reviewers @ Slashdot
  2. Microsoft engineer installs Google Chrome during presentation after Edge freezes @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Chuck E. Cheese's is putting Cheetos on pizza @ delish.com (who hasn't?)
  2. Corsair K95 RGB Platinum gaming keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
  3. Patriot Viper V570 RGB Blackout gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews (sounds like an oxymoron)
