National Deviled Egg Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 1:15 PM on November 2, 2017
Sorry, I work with what I find.
PC hardware and computing
- A look at Intel 8th generation mobile quad-core performance @ PC Perspective
- Asus ROG Strix X370-I Gaming review @ bit-tech
- NZXT H700i mid tower chassis review @ Guru3D
- Enermax MaxTytan 800W power supply review @ HardOCP
- i7-2600K vs. i7-8700K—is upgrading worthwhile? @ HardwareCanucks
- NZXT H700i case review @ Hexus
- Logitech MX Ergo wireless trackball review @ HotHardware
- Razer Tiamat 2.2 V2 headset review @ KitGuru
- NETGEAR EX8000 Nighthawk X6S tri-band WiFi range extender reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- BitFenix Aurora review @ TechPowerUp
- Core i5-8400 vs. overclocked Ryzen 5 1600 @ TechSpot
- Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi review @ Tom's Hardware
- The ASRock X299 Taichi motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- Poly is Google's foundation for building virtual worlds @ Upload VR
- Assassin's Creed: Origins is for cat people. Dog people need not bother. @ Quarter To Three
- The Epistle 3 jam offers home-brewed Half-life games @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Sony's Aibo robot dog is back, gives us OLED puppy dog eyes @ ArsTechnica
- Pumpkin piano promises a gourd time @ HackADay
- Biometric tech IDs you by buzzing your finger @ New Atlas
- The underground story of Cobra, the 1980s' illicit handmade computer @ ArsTechnica
- The levitating smart camera that watches over your house @ New Atlas (probably not for households with cats)
Tech news and culture
- Apple limits lengthy iPhone X testing for most reviewers @ Slashdot
- Microsoft engineer installs Google Chrome during presentation after Edge freezes @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Chuck E. Cheese's is putting Cheetos on pizza @ delish.com (who hasn't?)
- Corsair K95 RGB Platinum gaming keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
- Patriot Viper V570 RGB Blackout gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews (sounds like an oxymoron)