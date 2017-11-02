Take a sneak peek at our GeForce GTX 1070 Ti results

As your inbox or Twitter feed will doubtless inform you, the review embargo for Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti lifted this morning. If you're just finding out by reading this post, it's because I'm still getting our article where I want it, and I think you'll find the wait to be worth it.

In the meantime, here's the summation of our results for your perusal:





As our scatters suggest, the race between Nvidia and AMD in the high-end graphics card market has tightened considerably since we last checked in. I'll hopefully have a fuller explanation of just how we got to these conclusions soon. Thanks for your patience.