Howdy, gerbils! The TR HQ is abuzz with the fans of multiple graphics cards as Jeff furiously works on finishing up the review of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. Trust me, it's definitely more than worth waiting for. In the meantime, how about some hardware deals? Don't deny it, we know you're constantly looking for your next acquisition. We can save you the trouble of virtual window-shopping and price comparison.
That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.
|BitFenix Formula Gold power supplies keep it simple and quiet
|0
|Lian-Li Alpha 550 melds steel, glass, and RGB LEDs
|4
|National Deviled Egg Day Shortbread
|16
|Asus ROG G703 gaming laptop is big, mean, and powerful
|2
|Thursday deals: a GTX 1080 Ti, a nice Z370 board, and more
|2
|HTC's U11 family gets bigger with the U11 life and U11+ handsets
|5
|Take a sneak peek at our GeForce GTX 1070 Ti results
|42
|Razer Phone arrives with a 120 Hz VRR display in tow
|90
|Watercool drops big copper blocks on Threadripper CPUs
|2
|#!/bin/bash N=`wc -l </usr/share/dict/words` function Word() { while true; do W=`tail -n +$(((RANDOM*32768+RANDOM)%N+1)) /usr/share/dict/words | head...
|+36