Thursday deals: a GTX 1080 Ti, a nice Z370 board, and more

Howdy, gerbils! The TR HQ is abuzz with the fans of multiple graphics cards as Jeff furiously works on finishing up the review of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. Trust me, it's definitely more than worth waiting for. In the meantime, how about some hardware deals? Don't deny it, we know you're constantly looking for your next acquisition. We can save you the trouble of virtual window-shopping and price comparison.

A GeForce GTX 1080 Ti isn't an item you'd normally consider a "bargain." That is, unless you're reading a TR deals post, of course. The Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Amp! Extreme graphics card has a chunky triple-slot, three-fan cooler, onboard RGB LED lighting, and a 1721 MHz boost clock that'll almost certainly go higher in actual usage. You can get your hands on this card today for $699.99 from Newegg after the promo code EMCBBRB29, and you get a free copy of Destiny 2. Hurry up, though, the promotion will end soon.

Need a good board to slap that GTX 1080 Ti on? How about the top-end Aorus Z370 Gaming 7 motherboard that we reviewed and slapped a TR Recommended label on? This full-featured mobo has three PCIe x16 slots, Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, an ESS Sabre DAC, three M.2 slots, and enough RGB LEDs and fan headers for the fanciest build ever. Newegg is selling this board for only $209.99 right now, and there's a $20 rebate card that can bring that price down even further.

There's not a TR deals day without some hard drives, so here are today's pack o' terabytes. The bigger drive today is the HGST DeskStar NAS 8 TB with its 7200 RPM rotational speed and 256 MB of cache. I have the 5 TB version in my NAS box and can only say good things about its speed. Grab this 8 TB drive for $229.99 from Newegg with the code EMCBBRC27. That's $28.75 per terabyte of fast NAS storage.

No need for such a big drive? That's fine too. How about the Toshiba X300 5 TB? This 7200-RPM desktop hard drive has a 128 MB cache and a fantastic price—only $129.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCBBRC23, an amount that works out to $26 a terabyte.

Watching a movie or playing a game without feeling the rumble of an explosion is just so... passé. The Klipsch Reference R-8SW subwoofer is capable of pushing 150 W at peak and has an 8" down-firing speaker. This is the perfect complement for your home theater or gaming PC, and it's available for a stupid-low $119 from Newegg Flash with the code NEFPRTY130.

That's all for today, folks!