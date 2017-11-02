Asus ROG G703 gaming laptop is big, mean, and powerful

Asus unveiled its ROG G703 Chimera gaming laptop two months ago during the IFA trade show in Berlin. The machine's full specifications are now available. The Chimera brings a lot of punch into gaming battles, including Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards and an overclockable Intel Core i7 CPUs.

The first thing most will notice is the large 17.3" 1920x1080 "IPS-level" screen. That resolution isn't terribly impressive at that size, but it makes it more likely that the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card with 8 GB of GDDR5X memory can keep the display fed at its maximum 144 Hz refresh rate. The screen has 178° viewing angles, 72% coverage of the NTSC color space, and supports Nvidia's G-Sync adaptive-refresh-rate technology. The response time is only 7 ms, a rather outstanding figure for a laptop. There's also a 3840x2160 60 Hz display option available with claimed 100% coverage of the NTSC space, too.

Available CPU options include the Intel Core i7-7700HQ and the Core i7-7820HK. Either model should keep framerates up in more CPU-dependent titles. The machine has four SODIMM slots capable of accepting up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory up to 2800 MT/s.

The second thing people will spot is the keyboard with customizable per-key RGB LED illumination. The keys have a 2.5-mm travel distance, and users can control the light show with Asus' Aura Sync utility. The keyboard has dedicated multimedia keys including an Xbox key that brings up the Xbox Game bar for recording and broadcasting gameplay footage. On the subject of Xbox, the Chimera has a built-in Xbox One wireless controller receiver, so up to eight players can connect to the laptop for multiplayer games without the need for a a bulky dongle. The top of the laptop's lid boasts additional RGB LED lighting.

Asus says it designed the Chimera's cooling system to deliver excellent performance while preventing the accumulation of dust. The fans run at 12 V rather than the usual 5 V, something that Asus says lets them spin 20% faster and improve airflow by 42% compared to regular offerings. We suspect those fans could get noisy at maximum speed, but the Chimera's quartet of built-in speakers with a total of 10 W of power might be even louder. Those speakers get their signal from an ESS Sabre DAC.

The Chimera weighs a hefty 10.6 lbs (4.8 kg) and measures 16.7" wide, 12.6" deep, and 2" thick (42 cm x 32 cm x 5.1 cm). At least some of that bulk and heft comes from the eight-cell 71 Wh battery. The jumbo size allows the machine pack a lot of connectors, including a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 support, a miniDisplayPort (version 1.4), an HDMI 2.0 jack, a Gigabit Ethernet connector, and four USB 3.0 ports. The Thunderbolt 3 connector can be used to attach a display, allowing the Chimera to drive three external monitors at 3840x2160 at 60 Hz.

A sample build of Asus' ROG G703 Chimera with an Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 card, 32 GB of 2800 MT/s DDR4 memory, and a storage combo with two 256 GB NVMe SSDs in a RAID0 array and 1 TB Seagate SSHD comes in at a staggering $3499. The machine is available now from Amazon and Newegg.