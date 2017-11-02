BitFenix Formula Gold power supplies keep it simple and quiet

Did you know BitFenix sells power supplies, gerbils? The company already has a lineup of fancy modular units with 80+ Gold certification, but not everybody needs or wants a modular unit. Serving those customers is the job of the new Formula Gold series, which would appear to be an update to the extant Fury series.

These fixed-cable power supplies come with output ratings starting at 450 W and going up to 750 W in 100 W increments. The Formula Gold units are a good bit smaller than the Fury series, measuring just 5.5" (14 cm) in depth. Cooling comes by way of a single 120-mm fluid-dynamic-bearing fan that BitFenix says should be quiet enough to be inaudible.

Builders can hook up six SATA devices to the 450 W and 550 W Formula Gold units, or eight drives to the 650 W and 750 W models. Likewise, the two smaller models have a pair of 6+2-pin PCIe power connectors, while the more capacious models double that figure to four. As thoroughly modern designs, the Formula Gold power supplies eschew the old floppy conector, although there are still Molex connectors available—two on the 450W and 550W units, and four on the higher-end units.

Befitting their nature as quality power supplies, the BitFenix Formula Gold series includes the usual over-current, over-voltage, over-heat, and short-circuit protections, among other three-letter acronyms. Just in case, BitFenix warranties the units for 5 years. TechPowerUp says the BitFenix Formula One 750 W goes for $90, so we imagine the rest of the lineup comes in under that amount.