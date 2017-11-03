Nvidia teases a Titan X Collector's Edition graphics card

Just minutes ago, Nvidia tweeted out a portentous video teasing some kind of Titan X Collector's Edition graphics card. Relive that 13 seconds with me:

Some strategic pauses in the action revealed the name of this card, and it appears to be the first major redesign of Nvidia's reference cooler shroud since the GTX 1080 Founders Edition broke cover a year and a half ago. RGB LEDs also appear to be along for the ride. Whether this is a kind of capstone for Pascal GPUs or the debut of a consumer Volta chip remains to be seen, but I'd put my money on the former for now. We'll keep our eyes peeled for more details as they surface.