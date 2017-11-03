XFX takes to Reddit to tease a custom Radeon RX Vega card

AMD launched its Radeon RX Vega graphics cards in the middle of August after a protracted buildup. Two-and-a-half months later, reference cards from various manufacturers are just beginning to remain in retailer inventory long enough for casual shoppers to pick them up. The only custom model we've seen thus far is a Strix card that Asus teased that's yet to see a retail release.

XFX took to reddit yesterday to tease a couple photos of a rather unusual-looking Radeon RX Vega custom design with an abbreviated PCB and a long cooler. The PCIe power connectors appear to be attached to the end of the circuit board, but at about the mid-point of the card taken as a whole.

The XFX card has a pair of large red fans pushing air through a shroud with a carbon-fiber look. The I/O plate appears to follow the reference Vega playbook of three DisplayPorts and an HDMI connector. The PCB appears to be just a bit longer than a PCIe x16 slot, a design choice likely made easier by the all-inclusive nature of Vega's packaging of the GPU and the memory on an interposer. The back of the card is protected by a backplate printed with the XFX and Vega logos.

The graphics chip is covered with a large cooler with copper heatpipes and an aluminum fin array that extends far past the end of the PCB. The eight- and six-pin PCIe power connectors suggest a card TDP of under 300 W. Those power connectors appear to be attached near the edge of the PCB, but the extended cooler means the connectors are near its midpoint.

XFX didn't offer any further information pricing, availability, or clock speeds of the GPU and the HBM2 memory. We hope the company will offer both Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64 versions, though.