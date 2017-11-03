Radeon 17.11.1 drivers are ready to answer the Call of Duty

Just three days into the eleventh month of 2017, AMD has already banged out another graphics driver. Radeon Software version 17.11.1 offers game-specific support for Call of Duty: WWII and adds the RX Vega 56 to the list of graphics cards supported under the umbrella of XConnect external GPUs. The real purpose of this update appears to have been fixing bugs, though.

The freshly-supported Call of Duty: WWII is the latest game in the long-running series. This title is the second main-series game to be developed primarily by Sledgehammer Games, the company that did most of the work on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. The new game revisits the series' original World War 2 setting and marks the return of the ever-popular Nazi Zombies mode.

The improved XConnect support for the RX Vega 56 means you can now hot-plug one of AMD's next-to-top-tier Radeons, just as long as your eGPU enclosure supports the card.

The aforementioned list of bug fixes is fairly long, so we won't reproduce the whole thing here. The highlights include a bug where Radeon Software was causing games to crash, random hangs and crashes while task switching, and crashes in Oculus Dash. Ghost Recon: Wildlands should no longer suffer visual corruption with anisotropic filtering enabled, and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War should stop displaying artifacts on multi-GPU systems. Also, Radeon Software should stop uninstalling your printer.

The known issues list contains items old and new. Freshly-introduced bugs include a problem where some desktop applications may show latency when their windows are dragged. Rainbow Six: Siege might crash when breaching walls with explosives, and Rise of the Tomb Raider might intermittently hang.

Head to AMD's website to download the drivers, or perhaps to read the release notes and check out the full list of changes.