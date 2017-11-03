Grab Ultra HD gameplay with Elgato's 4K60 Pro capture card

For the last few years, Elgato has been helping gamers get their gameplay out into the world, whether streaming on Twitch or doing a Let's Play-style series on YouTube. The company is best known for its capture cards but has lately been venturing into streaming accessories like green screens and camera adapters. One area that's been hard for gamers to tackle to this point, though, is easily grabbing 4K gameplay footage. Now, Elgato has an answer to that with its new 4K60 Pro internal capture card.

The surprisingly-attractive card is Elgato's first 4K gaming device. At the top end, the 4K60 Pro can handle 4K capture at 60 FPS. That amount of data will chew through 1 GB of disk space per minute at the highest bitrate, though.

Even if you're not capping at full 4K, the card has a lot to offer. Footage captured at 1920x1080 can be recorded at up to 240 FPS, and 2560x1440 footage can obtained at up to 144 FPS. The card can't, however, handle HDR capture or pass-through. Speaking as someone with a 4K television and HDR-capable consoles, this seems like a strange oversight. A card like the 4K60 Pro seems designed for consoles as much as PCs, and HDR content is becoming popular in the console space.

To capture that 4K, 60 FPS content, you'll need to be running Windows 10 with at least a sixth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU or an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and either a Nvidia GeForce 10-series or an AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics card. Elgato says the 4K60 Pro card will be widely available on November 21, but you can pre-order it through Elgato's website right now for $399.