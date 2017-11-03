Razer Naga Trinity mouse and Tartarus V2 keypad are ready for action

I have a sickness, and the only cure is more mouse buttons. My current mouse is a SteelSeries Rival 500, and before that I was rocking a Corsair Vengeance M95. Like many gamers, though, my first many-buttoned mouse was a Razer Naga. Razer's MMO-oriented mouse has been through a few revisions: the Naga Hex had fewer buttons, and the Naga Chroma variants carried RGB LED illumination. The company is revisiting the concept yet again, and this time calls it the Naga Trinity. Alongside the new rodent, the company also has second edition of the Tartarus gaming keypad.

The "Trinity" in the mouse's name refers to its ability to please fans of every Naga model. The mouse comes with three interchangeable left side panels that offer either the twelve-button grid of the original Naga, the seven-button circular arrangement of the Naga Hex V2, or a simple two-button formation like you'd find on most regular mice. The Naga Trinity has five programmable buttons besides whatever panel you attach to the side, so you can end up with a total of 19 programmable functions.

Razer's upgraded the sensor in the Naga Trinity, too. Based on the 16,000-DPI maximum resolution that Razer trumpets, we expect it's a close relative of other sensors based on the PixArt PMW3360 design, like Roccat's Owl-Eye or the sensor in my own Rival 500. That's not a complaint by any means, as the PMW3360 and its derivatives are on top of the mouse-sensor world right now.

The Naga Trinity's partner is the Tartarus V2 gaming keypad. This is essentially the equivalent of a gamepad for mouse-and-keyboard gamers. It has 19 fully programmable keys, and under each one rests a Razer "Mecha-Membrane" keyswitch. I've had the opportunity recently to try out just such a switch and it left a more favorable impression on me than you might expect, so don't sneer too hard at the idea if you haven't given these switches a go. The Tartarus V2 has an 8-way directional pad for the user's thumb, as well as a scroll wheel under the user's index finger. Altogether, the keypad has 32 programmable functions.

Razer says the Naga Trinity is priced at $100 (or 120€ in Europe) and will be available soon on its website and in stores early next year. The Tartarus V2 keypad is already available in the Razer web shop for $80 (90€ in Europe).