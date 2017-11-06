Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty is now free-to-play

Not even a year after the launch of Starcraft: Remastered, the second Starcraft game is now going free-to-play. That's right—the full competitive multiplayer experience as well as the first third of the game's single-player campaign will be completely free. Furthermore, both current and future playable commanders for the co-op game mode are also going to be free-to-play up to level five.

Regardless of how much Starcraft II content you currently own, you'll be able to play the complete and full version of the competitive multi-player game right from the get-go—even if the amount of Starcraft II you currently own is "none." If you want to jump on the ranked multiplayer ladder to battle against other RTS gamers to see who can click the fastest and most accurately, you'll need to earn 10 "First Win of the Day" awards in Unranked mode first. Blizzard says this restriction is meant to preseve the quality of ranked play.

If you end up enjoying Wings of Liberty's Terran campaign, Blizzard will sell you the other three campaigns (Heart of the Swarm, Legacy of the Void, and Nova Covert Ops) as a bundle for $40. The company promises to continue supporting the game with additional micro-transaction content like announcer packs, unit skins, and additional co-op commanders. If you already any of the Starcraft II campaigns, Blizzard will give you an exclusive skin for the Ghost unit and three new profile portraits.

Folks who already own Wings of Liberty will have their copies upgraded to Heart of the Swarm. That gives them access to the second part of the campaign focusing on the Zerg bio-mutants. However, you'll have to login between November 8 and December 8 to get the free upgrade. For everyone else, the free play period starts November 14.