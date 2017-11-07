Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on November 7, 2017


A fairly specific image for a strangely specific day.

GeForce GTX 1070 Ti review roundup

  1. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti review @ PC Perspective
  2. Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Ti ROG Strix Advanced review @ bit-tech
  3. GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 2-way FCAT SLI review @ Guru3D
  4. NVidia GTX 1070 Ti review: a strategic play at Vega 56 @ Gamers Nexus
  5. MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming Titanium review @ HardOCP
  6. The NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti performance review @ HardwareCanucks
  7. Inno3D iChill GeForce GTX 1070 Ti X3 @ Hexus
  8. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti review: gunning for Radeon RX Vega 56 @ HotHardware
  9. MSI GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G review @ KitGuru
  10. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Ethereum mining performance @ Legit Reviews
  11. Colorful iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X TOP 8 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  12. MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming review @ TechSpot
  13. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB review: Vega in the crosshairs @ Tom's Hardware
  14. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Founders Edition review @ AnandTech

PC hardware and computing

  1. Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Ultra Gaming review @ bit-tech
  2. ASUS Rampage VI Extreme VRM Thermals with Intel i9-7980XE @ Gamers Nexus
  3. Thermaltake View 71 Tempered Glass Edition review @ HardOCP
  4. Enermax MaxTytan 800W review @ JonnyGuru
  5. Seagate BarraCuda Pro 12TB HDD review @ KitGuru
  6. SteelSeries Rival 310 ergonomic gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
  7. Vortex ViBE keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Apacer PT920 Commando NVMe SSD review @ Tom's Hardware

Games and VR (and TV just for today)

  1. Humans are still better than AI at StarCraft @ Slashdot
  2. Amazon (and Netflix) pursue a Lord of The Rings TV series @ Slashdot
  3. The Xbox One X review: putting a spotlight on gaming @ AnandTech
  4. Building a playground of 3D user interfaces @ Upload VR (good thinking material)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. The International Space Station is getting its first printer upgrade in 17 years @ Slashdot
  2. Most scientists now reject the idea that the first Americans came by land @ ArsTechnica
  3. Pi handheld with a mindblowing enclosure @ HackADay
  4. Google's Inception sees this turtle as a gun; image recognition camouflage @ HackADay
  5. Five new asteroids surprise astronomers in Hubble images @ Slashdot (we're safe, but 'asteroids surprise' is a scary combination of words)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. This blogger invented a $12 cheese advent calendar and we really want one @ latimes.com
  2. Pink Prosecco flavoured cheese is now on sale… but would YOU want to try it? @ thesun.co.uk
