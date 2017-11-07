Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:00 PM on November 7, 2017
A fairly specific image for a strangely specific day.
GeForce GTX 1070 Ti review roundup
- The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti review @ PC Perspective
- Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Ti ROG Strix Advanced review @ bit-tech
- GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 2-way FCAT SLI review @ Guru3D
- NVidia GTX 1070 Ti review: a strategic play at Vega 56 @ Gamers Nexus
- MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming Titanium review @ HardOCP
- The NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti performance review @ HardwareCanucks
- Inno3D iChill GeForce GTX 1070 Ti X3 @ Hexus
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti review: gunning for Radeon RX Vega 56 @ HotHardware
- MSI GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G review @ KitGuru
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Ethereum mining performance @ Legit Reviews
- Colorful iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X TOP 8 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming review @ TechSpot
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB review: Vega in the crosshairs @ Tom's Hardware
- The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Founders Edition review @ AnandTech
PC hardware and computing
- Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Ultra Gaming review @ bit-tech
- ASUS Rampage VI Extreme VRM Thermals with Intel i9-7980XE @ Gamers Nexus
- Thermaltake View 71 Tempered Glass Edition review @ HardOCP
- Enermax MaxTytan 800W review @ JonnyGuru
- Seagate BarraCuda Pro 12TB HDD review @ KitGuru
- SteelSeries Rival 310 ergonomic gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
- Vortex ViBE keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Apacer PT920 Commando NVMe SSD review @ Tom's Hardware
Games and VR (and TV just for today)
- Humans are still better than AI at StarCraft @ Slashdot
- Amazon (and Netflix) pursue a Lord of The Rings TV series @ Slashdot
- The Xbox One X review: putting a spotlight on gaming @ AnandTech
- Building a playground of 3D user interfaces @ Upload VR (good thinking material)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- The International Space Station is getting its first printer upgrade in 17 years @ Slashdot
- Most scientists now reject the idea that the first Americans came by land @ ArsTechnica
- Pi handheld with a mindblowing enclosure @ HackADay
- Google's Inception sees this turtle as a gun; image recognition camouflage @ HackADay
- Five new asteroids surprise astronomers in Hubble images @ Slashdot (we're safe, but 'asteroids surprise' is a scary combination of words)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- This blogger invented a $12 cheese advent calendar and we really want one @ latimes.com
- Pink Prosecco flavoured cheese is now on sale… but would YOU want to try it? @ thesun.co.uk