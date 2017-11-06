Jonsbo CR-601 is a sleek tower cooler with an RGB LED show

Jonsbo's CR-601 RGB CPU cooler might be just the ticket for air-cooling die-hards looking for the sleek appearance and illuminated flair offered by the latest generation of closed-loop AIO coolers and custom waterblocks. Where most tower coolers have a top with a hodgepodge of aluminum and copper, the CR-601 covers it up with a black anodized shroud set off with diffused RGB LED lighting.

The overall form factor of the CR-601 doesn't blaze any new trails with its familiar arrangement of four copper heatpipes and an array of aluminum fins, nor is the 120-mm fan anything too far out of the ordinary apart from the integrated RGB LED lights. The spinner is a PWM unit that Jonsbo can rotate at speeds from 800 to 1500 RPM. The cooler attaches using an included buckle rather than using the plastic pins present in some lesser units.

The CR-601 fits most recent mainstream desktop platforms. Intel users can stick the tower on top of their LGA 775 or LGA 115x processors. AMD adherents can plop the 601 on top of AM2, AM3, or AM4 chips, or APUs on the FM1 or FM2 sockets. Owners of high-end desktop platforms like Core X or Threadripper should look elsewhere. Jonsbo says the CR-601 can cool chips with up to a 130 W TDP. The cooler is 6.2" tall, 3" wide, and 4.8" deep (15.8 cm x 7.5 cm x 12.2 cm) and weighs 1.43 lbs (650 g).

Jonsbo didn't specifically mention compatibility with any specific manufacturer's RGB LED control scheme nor any built-in buttons or other methods to select colors or lighting modes. We are left to assume that the LEDs could simply cycle through colors. The company didn't provide any pricing or availability information for its CR-601 RGB cooler, but we figure that it might pop up at Amazon soon enough.