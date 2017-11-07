BenQ SW271 flies high in the Adobe RGB color space

We cover a lot of gaming content at TR since that's the main activity for most powerful PCs these days. Gaming isn't a computer's only potential task, though. Photographers, video editors, graphic designers, and other professional image-manipulating persons need high-quality hardware too. Nothing in their setups is more important than the display. The need for a wide range of accurate colors leads those folks to select screens like BenQ's new SW271 Adobe RGB Color Management monitor.

The SW271 is a 27" IPS LCD monitor with an LED backlight. The panel has a native resolution of 3840x2160 and refreshes at 60 Hz. BenQ lists the display's static contrast as 1000:1, the response time as 5 ms, and its typical brightness as 350 cd/m²—even though it'll probably be used at a much lower brightness level. The most important specification on this panel is its color reproduction performance: 100% of the sRGB color space, 99% of the Adobe RGB space, and 93% of the DCI-P3 space.

It's probably obvious to most gerbils reading this far that the IPS LCD in question is a 10-bit model. BenQ says the panel can properly reproduce HDR10 content, and that it can be calibrated to have a DeltaE value of less than 2 in both Adobe RGB and sRGB modes. Notably, using two inputs, the SW271 can display content in two separate color spaces simultaneously through picture-in-picture or picture-by-picture modes.

BenQ's new baby can take video streams from one of two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, or via DisplayPort Alternate Mode over USB Type-C. It also has built-in two-port USB 3.0 hub, although that will require its own separate input (meaning it isn't connected to the Type-C jack.) Thankfully, there's a headphone jack in lieu of the usual tinny speakers. The SW271 also uses a built-in power supply, meaning there's no need to fiddle around with bulky power bricks. The shading hood seen in the picture is included.

If this is the display you need, it's available right now. Newegg's already got it listed for $1137, although marketplace sellers are offering it slightly cheaper. It's the same price over at Amazon, too.