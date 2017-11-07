SteelSeries' Arctis 3 Bluetooth headset connects to anything

Wireless Bluetooth connectivity is convenient, but the latency it adds renders it less-than-ideal for gaming. SteelSeries latest Arctis 3 Bluetooth gaming headset offers gamers the ability to connect to wired and Bluetooth audio sources simultaneously. The four-pole 3.5-mm jack can connect to just about any source, including current-generation game console controllers. The integrated Bluetooth adapter can connect to a second latency-insensitive source like a PC running Discord. The retractable microphone boom permits wearing the headset outside the house without visually screaming "gamer" to surrounding bystanders.

The Arctis 3 Bluetooth appears to be the do-it-all ideal of a gaming headset that can pull double duty as headphones. The cord is detachable for times when Bluetooth is the only input needed. The headset as a whole has a low-key black-and-grey finish. SteelSeries says the ski-goggle-style headband delivers a comfortable experience while the owner listens to the same 40-mm Neodymium speaker drivers found in the company's $300 Siberia 800 headset.

The 1.2-m main cable terminates with a four-pole 3.5-mm jack. Players can connect the set to a newer Microsoft Xbox One wireless controller, a Nintendo Switch, or a Sony PlayStation 4 gamepad. An included three-meter extension cable converts the four-pole jack to a pair of 3.5-mm jacks for connection to a PC. When forgoing wires, the headset should be able to stream over Bluetooth for 28 hours before the battery needs a recharge. Gamers should get about 30' (10 m) of range when summoning that long-dead Danish king.

SteelSeries' Arctis 3 Bluetooth is available now for $130 from the company's online store. The set isn't available at e-tail at the time of writing, but the wired version without Bluetooth is available for $75 from Newegg or Amazon for buyers that don't need Bluetooth.