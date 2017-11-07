Tuesday deals: A Threadripper 1950X and mobo for $1000 and more

Season's greetings, gerbils and gerbilettes. As you may have noticed, it's now dark by 5:30 PM and sleep schedules everywhere are taking a beating. The TR staff is bleary-eyed and just barely mumbling along the daily work (not that big a departure from the normal state of affairs, really), but we still managed to do some solid digging looking for hardware deals. Here's what we found. Can I go nap now?

This may be a familiar sight, as Newegg's routinely had deals on some of LG's fantastically-priced 4K displays. Today's offering is the LG 27UD58P-B monitor. This IPS display has a resolution of 3840x2160, a 5-ms response time, and FreeSync support from 48 Hz to 60 Hz. Newegg will sell you this monitor for only $297 with the promo code MNTR1107. I'll repeat, that's under $300 for a 4K IPS display.

If you were thinking of pulling the trigger on a heavy-duty Threadripper build but don't feel like paying close to $400 for a motherboard, we have the solution for you. Newegg is running a combo deal with an AMD Threadripper 1950X processor and Gigabyte's fantastic Aorus X399 Gaming 7 motherboard for only $1019.99. Let us do the math for you: you're only really paying $140 for that super-high-end board, or $120 if you take advantage of the $20 rebate on offer. Get this bundle while stocks last.

How about a nice power supply to feed that Threadripper build? The EVGA 850 GQ unit is modular, quiet, and has an 80 Plus Gold rating. EVGA also offers a five-year warranty coverage for good measure. A PSU this nice would normally set you back over a Benjamin, but you can get this model for only $94.99 from Newegg, and there's another $20 dangling from a rebate card.

Of course we have hard drives today. Was that even a question? The HGST NAS 6 TB drive is real speedy and comes with a 128 MB cache. The company's drives are well-known for their reliability, and I can personally attest for their speed. Grab one of these for $178.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCBBRH22. That works out to $29.83 per terabyte.

If six terabytes doesn't quite cut it for you, perhaps you can check out the Toshiba N300 8 TB hard drive. Much like the HGST model above, this bucket o' bits has NAS-optimized firmware and a 7200-RPM rotational speed. Newegg will hand you one of these in exchange for the modest sum of $229.99 if you use the code EMCBBRH27. The per-terabyte price for this drive works out to only $28.75.

Looking for an affordable upgrade for your PC or living room audio? You could do a lot worse than the Harman/Kardon AVR-1610S home theater receiver. This 5.1 receiver can push 85 W per channel and has Bluetooth support and five HDMI inputs. There's also the obligatory support for Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD MA, too. It doesn't hurt that the receiver looks real pretty, too. Grab it for $189.95 from Newegg.

