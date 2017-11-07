ROG Swift PG27VQ is the first gaming monitor with Aura Sync

Thanks to its single-vendor nature, you might reasonably expect G-Sync to have limited appeal. That's not really the case, though. GeForce gamers are spoiled for choice, and there are displays in almost every common shape and size available packing Nvidia's variable-refresh-rate technology. Unfortunately, high-refresh-rate monitors in 3840x2160 resolution still haven't shown up in stores yet, so G-Sync fans can pick up the next best thing: a display like the ROG Swift PG27VQ.

Asus' new monitor is more-or-less a curved version of the ROG Swift PG278QR. That means it's a 27" display in 2560x1440 resolution with a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz. As mentioned above, it supports G-Sync, and that means it also supports Nvidia's Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB) feature. Even in ULMB mode, the monitor should have a nice bright picture thanks to its maximum 400 cd/m² brightness. The PG27VQ's screen is curved in the popular 1800R curvature.

Asus says that the PG27VQ's maximum contrast ratio is 1000:1 and gives its color reproduction as 72% of the NTSC color space, or roughly 100% of the sRGB colorspace. The company also claims the PG27VQ has a 1-ms response time, and rates it for viewing within 170° horizontal or 160° vertical angles. None of those specifications are surprising given the display's TN panel, and the take-away is that this monitor will be awesome for fast action games.

We actually first heard about the ROG PG27VQ way back in April, but back then it had a quantum dot backlight and HDR capabilities. Those specs seem to have unfortunately vanished from the PG27VQ's spec sheet. At least the monitor is festooned with RGB LEDs. Asus says the PG27VQ is the first monitor whose rainbow lighting can be controlled with Aura Sync.

The ROG Swift PV27VQ is showing up on Newegg for $800, although we believe that's just preliminary pricing, as the listing currently shows as out of stock. We expect the monitor will be coming in stock before long, so keep an eye out.