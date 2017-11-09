Chaos Never Dies Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 9:00 AM on November 9, 2017


This is my real server room. It doesn't usually act like this, though.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus ROG Strix Fusion 300 review @ bit-tech
  2. Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Strix Gaming review @ Guru3D
  3. Thermaltake View 71 Tempered Glass Edition review @ HardOCP
  4. Palit GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Super JetStream @ Hexus
  5. Creative Sound BlasterX AE-5 review @ KitGuru
  6. GeForce GTX 1070 Ti review with NVIDIA Founders Edition and EVGA FTW2 @ Legit Reviews
  7. Cougar Revenger mouse review @ TechPowerUp (LMAO at 'Revenger')
  8. Crucial BX300 480 GB SSD review @ TheSSDReview
  9. mean:it 5PM Tempered Glass case review @ ThinkComputers
  10. EVGA 750 B3 PSU review @ Tom's Hardware
  11. SanDisk Extreme and Extreme PRO memory cards review @ AnandTech
  12. TRENDnet TPL-430APK WiFi Everywhere Powerline 1200 AV2 Wireless Kit reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder (new winner for longest product name?)

Games and VR

  1. Xbox One X tear-down: impressive modularity for a console @ Gamers Nexus
  2. Take-Two financials; GTA5 now all-time best-selling game in U.S. @ Blue's News
  3. In Amazon's game engine, voice actors can now be replaced with robots @ ArsTechnica
  4. HTC reveals Vive Arts initiative bringing VR to museums @ Upload VR (insert joke about VR finding its way to museums just fine on its own)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. 'Quark Fusion' produces eight times more energy than nuclear fusion @ Slashdot
  2. How Cloudflare uses lava lamps to encrypt the Internet @ Slashdot
  3. Stop motion with the time glove @ HackADay (incredible and pointless, love it!)
  4. SpaceX rocket engine explodes during test @ Slashdot (no-injury learning is fun)
  5. Blizzident promises one bite flossing @ New Atlas (isn't that what they tried renaming Battle.net?)

Tech news and culture and

  1. With deletion of one wallet, $280M in Ethereum wallets gets frozen @ ArsTechnica
  2. Twitter officially doubles character count, says most 280 testers didn't use it @ ArsTechnica
  3. Waymo makes history testing on public roads with no one at the wheel @ ArsTechnica
  4. Mythbusters’ Jamie Hyneman backs treadmill shoes crowdfunding effort @ Upload VR (personally, I think solving the VR problems will be harder than solving the RL ones)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

*crickets* Should I put tempered glass down here, folks?

