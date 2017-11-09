Chaos Never Dies Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 9:00 AM on November 9, 2017
This is my real server room. It doesn't usually act like this, though.
PC hardware and computing
- Asus ROG Strix Fusion 300 review @ bit-tech
- Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Strix Gaming review @ Guru3D
- Thermaltake View 71 Tempered Glass Edition review @ HardOCP
- Palit GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Super JetStream @ Hexus
- Creative Sound BlasterX AE-5 review @ KitGuru
- GeForce GTX 1070 Ti review with NVIDIA Founders Edition and EVGA FTW2 @ Legit Reviews
- Cougar Revenger mouse review @ TechPowerUp (LMAO at 'Revenger')
- Crucial BX300 480 GB SSD review @ TheSSDReview
- mean:it 5PM Tempered Glass case review @ ThinkComputers
- EVGA 750 B3 PSU review @ Tom's Hardware
- SanDisk Extreme and Extreme PRO memory cards review @ AnandTech
- TRENDnet TPL-430APK WiFi Everywhere Powerline 1200 AV2 Wireless Kit reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder (new winner for longest product name?)
Games and VR
- Xbox One X tear-down: impressive modularity for a console @ Gamers Nexus
- Take-Two financials; GTA5 now all-time best-selling game in U.S. @ Blue's News
- In Amazon's game engine, voice actors can now be replaced with robots @ ArsTechnica
- HTC reveals Vive Arts initiative bringing VR to museums @ Upload VR (insert joke about VR finding its way to museums just fine on its own)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- 'Quark Fusion' produces eight times more energy than nuclear fusion @ Slashdot
- How Cloudflare uses lava lamps to encrypt the Internet @ Slashdot
- Stop motion with the time glove @ HackADay (incredible and pointless, love it!)
- SpaceX rocket engine explodes during test @ Slashdot (no-injury learning is fun)
- Blizzident promises one bite flossing @ New Atlas (isn't that what they tried renaming Battle.net?)
Tech news and culture and
- With deletion of one wallet, $280M in Ethereum wallets gets frozen @ ArsTechnica
- Twitter officially doubles character count, says most 280 testers didn't use it @ ArsTechnica
- Waymo makes history testing on public roads with no one at the wheel @ ArsTechnica
- Mythbusters’ Jamie Hyneman backs treadmill shoes crowdfunding effort @ Upload VR (personally, I think solving the VR problems will be harder than solving the RL ones)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
*crickets* Should I put tempered glass down here, folks?