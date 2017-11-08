Intel 15.60 graphics drivers support HDR and Windows Mixed Reality

One upshot of the last three generations of Intel's CPUs having roughly the same graphics processors is that the same driver works on all of them. Folks who have Skylake, Kaby Lake, Kaby Lake-R, and Coffee Lake CPUs (including applicable chips from the Celeron, Pentium, Core, and Xeon families) can go ahead and grab the Intel Graphics driver for Windows version 15.60. The new driver's headlining feature is support for Netflix HDR and Youtube HDR. Additionally, Windows Mixed Reality headsets and some new games also get some love in this driver revision.

The introduction for HDR video content is arguably the biggest news. This is an all-new feature for Intel, whose graphics hardware hasn't capable of 10-bit-per-color output until today. The update enables enables support for HDR content on Netflix and YouTube as well as local videos. Driver version 15.60 is also WDDM 2.3 compliant, meaning it supports the latest DirectX 12 features.

Those DirectX features—along with every other trick in the book—will probably be of use in making Windows Mixed Reality content work with Intel's graphics hardware. Intel surely does fine work in the tight power envelopes that its graphics processors have to work with, but we're very curious to see how well one of the company's integrated graphics solutions can handle mixed-reality content, given the high system requirements of more traditional VR platforms.

Intel's latest update brings game-specific support for the Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, Destiny 2, Call of Duty: WWII, and Divinity: Original Sin 2. Intel remaks that these games should get improved support on Iris Pro graphics configurations with their larger shader arrays and on-package memory, although we suspect the same optimizations will apply to the smaller IGPs. Intel actually has a website full of optimal graphics settings for its GPUs, sort of like a manual version of GeForce Experience.

Perhaps taking a page from Nvidia's auto-game-configurator, Intel's new driver replaces the old Driver Update Utility with the Intel Driver & Support Assistant. This app now supports automatic driver update checking. It's not difficult to imagine Intel combining this function with its driver control panel in the future, but for now they're separate.

The list of known issues in Intel's release notes document is mercifully short, but it bears mentioning. Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, Titanfall 2, Paragon, Elex, "and other games" may suffer graphical anomalies when playing on Intel graphics hardware. Worse, Forza Motorsport 7, The Surge, The Division, The Guild 3, Rise of the Tomb Raider, SiSoft Sandra, Handbrake, or 3D video playback may hang the system. Forza might also suffer unusually long load times, and bezel correction may not work correctly in collage mode.

If you have a recent system using Intel graphics, you should probably go ahead and update even if you aren't having any problems, as Intel lists "security improvements" among the key fixed issues. You can grab the new driver at Intel's download site. Here's a quick link for the Windows 10 64-bit version.