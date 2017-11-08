Asus' ROG Strix GTX 1080 Ti does an Assassin's Creed: Origins cosplay

Gerbils who've been looking for a video card upgrade in anticipation of Assasin's Creed: Origins might want to cast their eyes towards Asus' limited-edition GeForce GTX 1080 Ti themed after the popular title. The card includes Nvidia's second-fastest gaming GPU and all its goodness, including the 3584 stream processors and 352-bit-wide path to 11 GB of 11 GT/s GDDR5X memory. The card has the same 1708 MHz boost clock as the "regular" GTX 1080 Ti Strix card, but it's clad in a unique game-themed fan shroud and backplate.

The cooler is a two-and-a-half-slot affair packed full of copper heatpipes and an aluminum fin stack. The fans bear Asus ROG and Assasin's Creed logos and are flanked by a shroud bedecked in a patinaed copper finish. The black backplate is adorned with ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics along with ROG and Assassin's Creed logos in the same aged copper print. The limited-edition card also comes with a Uplay key for the latest installment of the game franchise. The onboard RGB LED lighting can be controlled with Asus' Aura Sync utility.

Asus says that it will produce only 500 of these limited-run cards, so interested gamers should probably make their purchase sooner rather than later. The company didn't provide any pricing information, though. For reference, the standard Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Strix is on sale for $770 from Amazon right now and comes with redemption codes for Destiny 2 and Assasin's Creed: Origins. The limited-edition cards are set to go on sale in the US, Taiwan, and Europe on November 15.