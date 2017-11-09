Thursday deals: sales on monitors, SSDs, Logitech gear, and more

Hello, gerbils! It's a difficult morning here at TR HQ. Yesterday's industry announcements were a perfect one-two punch combo to our collective jaws, and we're still picking them up off the floor. Perhaps in an aftershock of sorts after those bombshells, there's a dearth of news for the time being. That's a perfect opportunity for us to show you the hardware deals we found. Today's harvest is bountiful, so get right to shoppin'.

You might be jonesing for high-refresh-rate or 4K gaming. If that's the case, the folks at Newegg have just the necessary potion for that particular ailment. The e-tailer is running a 10%-off sale on monitors with the code EMCBBRK36, and there are some quality pieces on display. There are options aplenty, but we'd like to draw your attention towards a separate Newegg Flash sale on the Nixeus EDG 27" monitor. This IPS display has a 2560x1440 resolution, a happy medium between plain ol' 1920x1080 and GPU-hammering 4K. The maximum refresh rate is 144 Hz, and there's FreeSync support on tap. Couple these characteristics with an adjustable stand, and you have yourself a nearly-ideal monitor for $399.99 while stocks last.

Monitors aren't the only thing on sale at Newegg, though. There's also a tasty promotion running on a selection of SSDs at a 10% discount with the promo code EMCBBRK23. NAND prices have been riding high, but you can find the TR-favorite Samsung EVO 850 1 TB solid-state drive for $269.99 with that discount code. On the off chance that you're looking for a seriously-sizable chunk of flash, the Western Digital Blue 3D NAND 2 TB drive is currently going for $530.99 with the promo code. Can't get much better than that.

If you're hunting for a deal on AMD's desktop CPUs, we have you covered. The eight-core Ryzen 7 1700 is selling for $284.99 at Newegg with its included Wraith Spire cooler. Meanwhile, the quad-core Ryzen 5 1500X (also with a Wraith Spire) can be had for $154.99 at Amazon. Either option is a perfect fit for that build you've been putting off.

Lastly, a portable item. The Surface Pro 2017 is sleek, speedy, and has a gorgeous screen and top-notch build quality. It's also usually a little dear, but not today. Best Buy is offering the Surface Pro 2017 with a Core m3 CPU, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and an included Type Cover in black for the low amount of $629. The convertible alone would usually cost you around $700, so this is a fantastic combo deal for anyone looking for a high-quality ultraportable.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.