ECS Liva Q mini-PC lets 4K, 60-Hz video flow from Apollo Lake

The Apollo Lake name might not excite gamers, but Intel's low-power SoC does allow manufacturers to pack the capabilities of a full desktop computer into ever-smaller packages. ECS says its Liva Q pocket computers are the smallest PCs around capable of 3640x2160 video playback at 60 Hz.

The specs page is a little vague, but from what we can gather, there will be two versions on offer. The base model has a two-core, two-thread Intel Celeron N3350 SoC, 2 GB of LPDDR4 memory, and 32 GB of eMMC storage. A premium model has an Intel Pentium N4200 with four cores and threads, 4 GB of memory, and 64 GB of integrated storage. Both machines have a microSD slot that can accept cards as large as 128 GB. Given the Liva Q's tiny dimensions, we believe the memory and storage are soldered to the itty-bitty motherboard.

The machine measures a positively tiny 2.8" square and 1.3" thick (7 cm x 7 cm x 3.4 cm). To put that into perspective, a laptop SODIMM memory module is 2.7" on the long side. Those figure multiply out to a displacement of just 0.17 L. The machine's 9.2 oz (260 g) weight means it can be easily bolted to the back of a monitor with the included VESA mount.

The front of the Liva Q has a power button, a USB 2.0 port, and a USB 3.0 1 connector. The back has a Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0 jack, and a power input. Built-in Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi allow the machine to connect to devices near and far without wires.

ECS says the machine can run 64-bit versions of Windows 10 or Ubuntu 16.04. The company didn't provide any pricing or availability information, but if prices for ECS' Liva Z machines are any indication, we'd expect the Liva Qs to ring in around the $200 mark, give or take.