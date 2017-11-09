Nvidia turned in more record results for Q3 of its fiscal 2018

Nvidia's financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2018 are in. The company reported another record quarter with $2.64 billion in GAAP revenue, up 32 percent from a year ago. The company made $895 million in operating income, up 40% year-on-year. Net income was $838 million, up 55% year-on-year. Earnings per share rose 60% year-on-year to $1.33. Gross margin was 59.5%, up half a percentage point from a year ago.

As one would expect, the company made the lion's share of its revenue—$2.22 billion—from its GPU businesses. Of that, GeForce gaming GPUs accounted for $1.56 billion, and the company says that adoption of its Pascal products remains strong. Data-center GPUs accounted for $501 million, up 109% year-on-year, thanks in part to shipments of Nvidia's Volta GPU. Professional visualization products brought in $239 million, up 15% year-on-year.

The Tegra SoC business brought in $419 million in revenue, up 74% year-on-year. That revenue includes proceeds from the Nintendo Switch and its associated development services. Automotive revenue tallied up to $144 million, up 13% on the year. That business includes infotainment systems, Drive PX systems, and revenue from development agreements for self-driving cars.

For the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, Nvidia expects revenue of $2.65 billion, plus or minus two percent, and gross margin of 59.7 percent, plus or minus half a percentage point.