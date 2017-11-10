Corsair boosts a four-stick 32 GB DDR4 set to 4333 MT/s

Super-fast memory is great, but more often than not the speediest kits are made up of only a pair of relatively-small-capacity modules. Corsair's latest Vengeance LPX set is made up of four 8 GB DIMMs clocked at 4333 MT/s in order to give speed freaks a combination of capacity and bandwidth. The company claims that this kit is the world's first four-stick kit at that speed, and that the modules are built using hand-sorted and binned Samsung B-die ICs.

The kit (dubbed CMK32GX4M4K4333C19) runs CL19-26-26-46 timings at its 4333 MT/s clock speed and requires an input voltage of 1.5 V. The set is compliant with XMP 2.0 for one-click overclocking on compatible motherboards, but given the extreme speed and voltage rating, we'd expect more than a bit of manual tuning will be required from most systems to get these DIMMs running at those speeds.

Corsair demonstrated the kit running with all four of its DIMMs in dual-channel mode using Asus' ROG Maximus X Hero Z370 motherboard and an Intel Core i5-8600K processor.

Corsair says the Vengeance LPX DDR4 4x8GB 4333 MT/s kit will be made available to "elite overlockers and PC performance enthusiasts" in December. The sparkling performance comes wrapped in subdued black aluminum heatspreaders. The company didn't provide any pricing information, but given Corsair's premium branding and the performance on tap, the kits will likely not be cheap. The Vengeance LPX set comes with lifetime warranty coverage.