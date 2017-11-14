Spicy Guacamole & Pickle Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:00 PM on November 14, 2017
PC hardware and computing
- Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X 750GB review @ PC Perspective
- The Be Quiet! SFX-L Power 500W PSU review @ AnandTech
- Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP! Edition graphics card review @ ThinkComputers
- HyperX Alloy Elite keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Lexar Professional 1800x UHS-II MicroSDXC review @ Legit Reviews
- Acer Predator XB321HK 4K 60Hz G-Sync monitor review @ KitGuru
- Dell Inspiron 27 7000 all-in-one review @ HotHardware
- MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio review @ Hexus
- Reeven NAIA 240 all-in-one liquid CPU cooler review @ HardOCP
- The best PC cases of 2017 @ Gamers Nexus
- Gigabyte X399 Designare EX review @ Guru3D
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- When will the Earth try to kill us again? @ ArsTechnica
- "Zombie ant" fungus found to leave its victim's brains uneaten @ New Atlas
- Cat feeder has steampunk flair and a Gmail account @ HackADay
- Gallery: Juno's latest Jupiter images revealing swirling psychedelic clouds @ New Atlas
- Robot "secret agent" infiltrates and influences schools of fish @ New Atlas (you had me at 'secret agent robot fish')
Tech news and culture
- The iPhone X becomes unresponsive when it gets cold @ Slashdot
- Hackers say they've broken Face ID a week after iPhone X release @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- 'Tis the cheese'n: Pizza Hut launches The Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza because the holidays are better with cheese @ prnewswire.com
- Reason for French cheese recall in Canada goes without saying @ foodsafetynews.com (listeria, it's always listeria)