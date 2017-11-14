Spicy Guacamole & Pickle Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on November 14, 2017


PC hardware and computing

  1. Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X 750GB review @ PC Perspective
  2. The Be Quiet! SFX-L Power 500W PSU review @ AnandTech
  3. Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP! Edition graphics card review @ ThinkComputers
  4. HyperX Alloy Elite keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  5. Lexar Professional 1800x UHS-II MicroSDXC review @ Legit Reviews
  6. Acer Predator XB321HK 4K 60Hz G-Sync monitor review @ KitGuru
  7. Dell Inspiron 27 7000 all-in-one review @ HotHardware
  8. MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio review @ Hexus
  9. Reeven NAIA 240 all-in-one liquid CPU cooler review @ HardOCP
  10. The best PC cases of 2017 @ Gamers Nexus
  11. Gigabyte X399 Designare EX review @ Guru3D

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. When will the Earth try to kill us again? @ ArsTechnica
  2. "Zombie ant" fungus found to leave its victim's brains uneaten @ New Atlas
  3. Cat feeder has steampunk flair and a Gmail account @ HackADay
  4. Gallery: Juno's latest Jupiter images revealing swirling psychedelic clouds @ New Atlas
  5. Robot "secret agent" infiltrates and influences schools of fish @ New Atlas (you had me at 'secret agent robot fish')

Tech news and culture

  1. The iPhone X becomes unresponsive when it gets cold @ Slashdot
  2. Hackers say they've broken Face ID a week after iPhone X release @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. 'Tis the cheese'n: Pizza Hut launches The Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza because the holidays are better with cheese @ prnewswire.com
  2. Reason for French cheese recall in Canada goes without saying @ foodsafetynews.com (listeria, it's always listeria)
