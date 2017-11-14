HTC Focus VR headset stands alone with six degrees of freedom

Just weeks after Oculus' announcement of its Go standalone virtual reality headsets comes the Vive Focus, HTC's own standalone VR device. The Focus relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC found in just about every current Android flagship phone for processing and graphics, so we expect it'll offer an experience closer to mobile VR than what can be accomplished by a high-end PC and the original Vive headset. The manufacturer says the Focus will be the first standalone HMD to hit the market with inside-out six-degrees-of-freedom tracking that does away with external tracking sensors.

The headset has an unusual upswept design and appears to come with a controller. The only color available is the blue color shown in the image above. The Vive Focus doesn't require a PC or a smartphone for operation, though HTC declined to offer information about the resolution or refresh rate of the AMOLED screens inside. For now the Vive Focus is meant specifically for the Chinese market and the company didn't have anything to say about pricing or availability in the US, though we wouldn't be surprised to hear about wider availability in the near future.

In related news, The Verge reports that Google has canceled plans to release a Daydream standalone headset in partnership with HTC. A Daydream standalone headset made in conjunction with Lenovo is still reportedly on track, however.