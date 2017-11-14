Tuesday deals: a primo Gigabyte B350 Ryzen board for $70 and more

Sneeze, sniff, rinse, repeat. That's been my day so far, folks. The temperatures around here had a sudden whiplash from "almost summer" about three weeks ago to the current shiver-inducing figures, and I'm desperate for fairer weather already. But as the song goes, there ain't no rest for the wicked, and money don't grow on trees. I got deals to find, I got coupons to read. Here's what we have today.

Today we have a smattering of Gigabyte motherboards on offer. We'll start with the fanciest model first, the X299 Aorus Gaming 7. TR Editor-in-Chief Jeff Kampman approves of this board's approach to handling the demands of X299 CPUs. There are Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, RGB LED lighting everywhere, beefy heatsinks on the VRMs, and three M.2 sockets. Audio output is handled by an ALC1220 codec with an ESS Sabre DAC and WIMA capacitors. For networking purposes, there are both Killer and Intel Gigabit Ethernet controllers, plus a Killer 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi adapter for good measure. This mobo would usually run you up $400, but you can get it for $327.99 from Amazon today. Just the ticket for a high-end Intel rig.

If your budget doesn't stretch as far as a Core i9 CPU, then perhaps you're looking towards an eight-generation Core CPU and a mobo like the Z370 Aorus Gaming 5. We recently highlighted this board in our review of Gigabyte's own Z370 Aorus Gaming 7. Compared to Gigabyte's top-end Z370 offering, you get fewer RGB LED zones and a single Intel Gigabit Ethernet controller, but you gain a built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi adapter. The DIMM slots and two of the three PCIe slots are clad in metal, and there are three M.2 slots for storage-hungry builds. Grab one of these for only $169.99 from Newegg. That price can go down to $149.99 if you take advantage of the $20 mail-in rebate card on offer.

The Intel boards above are certainly fine and dandy, but they admittedly sit on the upper range of most budgets. A more sedate choice for entry-level and mid-range gaming builds would be the Gigabyte AB350-Gaming 3. This Ryzen-ready board has two metal-shielded PCIe slots with CrossFire support, a Realtek ALC1220 audio codec, and two Type-A USB 3.1 Gen2 ports. Despite its affordable price, the board still offers two RGB LED lighting zones and headers for additional strips. Order this board for only $84.99 from Newegg and enjoy a Ryzen build without much expense. Fill in a rebate card and you can shave another $15 off, too. Jeff has used this board extensively in Ryzen 5 testing, and he thinks it's an amazing deal at that price.

We may dig up affordable hardware on the regular, but one thing we absolutely refuse to do is to let anyone skimp on their PC's power supply. Therefore, it's with great pleasure that we present you the EVGA 650 GQ. This modular, 80 Plus Gold-rated unit has semi-passive cooling and can be yours for only $69.99—a welcome sight when similar units normally go for around $100. A $10 rebate card can help bring that price down further still.

We saved the biggest item for last. The LG 34CB88-P display may not have a memorable name, but it sure has a memorable size: 35" of IPS panel goodness with a resolution of 3440x1440. There's FreeSync support on tap (albeit with a relatively narrow range of 55 to 75 Hz), HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, and a USB hub with quick charging support. The included stand has height and tilt adjustments, and there's even a pair of built-in speakers. Take one of these enormous displays home for only $559.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCBBBE57.

