BitFenix Enso lets you tell every RGB LED what to do

If 2017 is the year that RGB LEDs found their way into every conceivable PC component and accessory, 2018 is shaping up to be the year of the individually-addressable RGB LED. BitFenix is jumping on that emerging trend towards even more customizable multi-colored lighting with its spanking-new Enso E-ATX PC enclosure. The manufacturer says it worked in conjunction with Asus to make the fancy three-pin light strips inside fully compatible with the motherboard maker's Aura Sync lighting control software.

The Enso's side panel is made from this year's material of choice—tempered glass—in order to offer a good look at the light show inside the computer. The LEDs surrounding the metal front panel are individually addressable using Asus' Aura Sync software utility, but can also be used in single-color mode for motherboards without specialized headers. The RGB LED strip attached to the outside of the power supply shroud appears to be of the common all-the-same-color variety. Owners of modular power supplies will delight in the knowledge that all the fancy lights inside the case are powered with a SATA power connector.

Bitfenix brushes the Enso's form from plastic, steel, and tempered glass. The motherboard tray stamping has signs of being an existing design with provisions for 5.25" external bays, but no coordinating holes are provided in the smooth metal front panel. The front of the top panel has the usual arrangement of a pair of USB 3.0 ports and audio jacks.

The case can accept any standard PC motherboard from the diminutive Mini-ITX form factor all the way up to burly E-ATX boards. Buyers can strap tower coolers as tall as 6.3" (16 cm) and graphics cards as long as 13.4" (34 cm) inside. Power supplies as long as 6.3" (16 cm) can fit comfortably in the shrouded basement chamber. Buyers can attach three 2.5" drives to the back of the motherboard and a pair of 3.5" spinny drives in the lower compartment.

Builders can fit a 240- or 280-mm radiator behind the front panel and a 120-mm heat exchanger on the back side. The case has room for a pair of 120-mm fans on the top panel, but there doesn't appear to be enough clearance for a radiator in that spot. A black 120-mm fan is included in the front and another similarly-sized unit with RGB LEDs is mounted in the back panel.

The Enso measures 8.3" wide, 19.3" cm tall, and 17.7" deep (21 cm x 49 cm x 45 cm) and weighs in at 15.4 lbs (7 kg). BitFenix didn't offer pricing or availability information about the Enso chassis, but Guru3D published a review of the case today and suggests that it should hit shelves soon at a reasonable-sounding $89.