Razer Blackwidow Ultimate gets a spill-proof step-up

One of the bad things about paying three figures for a keyboard is that you feel that much worse when you break it. Back when I used to drink sugary sodas, I ruined more keyboards by backhanding drinks than I could count on said hand. Razer's newest revision of its popular Blackwidow keyboard might make you stop worrying about such things, though. The company says the updated Blackwidow Ultimate is "the most resilient gaming keyboard to date."

To back up that assertion, the company points to the keyboard's IP54 certification for dust and water resistance. IP54 may not sound as impressive as the IP65 and IP67 ratings that get bandied about for smartphones, but it does mean the keyboard should be immune to dust collection and water splashes. Razer figures that should account for almost all desktop hazards, and we generally agree.

Besides the IP54 certification, the new Blackwidow is similar to the the previous version. As before, it's a 104-key mechanical keyboard using Razer's own short-throw Green mechanical switches with a 50 g actuation force. Having used these switches a bit, I can say that they're pretty similar to the blue variant of Cherry's MX series. The Blackwidow also has individually-backlit keys with dynamic lighting effects, although on this particular model the backlight is only available in Razer green.

Razer already has the new Blackwidow Ultimate available on its site for $110. You can head there to order it now, but if you're keen to try it before buying you'll have to wait until it hits storefronts worldwide later this year.