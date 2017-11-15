Origin PC spills Coffee Lake on its Eon-series laptops

Intel has made the term "eighth-generation" pretty confusing when it comes to its mainstream Core processors. Eighth-generation desktop Core i5 and Core i7 chips are built around a new Coffee Lake die, while the corresponding laptop CPUs have more in common with seventh-generation Kaby Lake parts. Origin PC decided to mix it up further by shoehorning those impressive desktop chips into its Eon15-X, Eon17-X, and Eon17-SLX gaming laptops. All three models can be fitted with Intel eighth-generation Core processors up to and including the Core i7-8700K.

The machines are adorned with backlit keyboards and pack Nvidia GeForce 10-series graphics cards hurling pixels at G-Sync displays. The laptops can be customized with varying hardware specifications, special finishes, and custom logos on their lids. Memory configurations range from 8 GB of DDR4-2400 all the way up to 64 GB of the premium DDR4-2800 stuff. Origin PC outfits all three Eon laptops with Killer's E2400 Gigabit Ethernet and 1535 802.11ac Wi-Fi-and-Bluetooth combo card, but Intel wireless adapters are also available. All three laptops have USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C ports.

Storage options are even wider, since all three machines sport at least two M.2 slots and a pair of 2.5" drive bays. Those M.2 slots can hold anything from a 120 GB SATA SSD of unspecified manufacture all the way up to a 2 TB Samsung 960 Pro NVMe drive. Buyers can specify SSD or spinning drives as capacious as 2 TB for the traditional bays.

The Eon15-X packs the buyer's choice of GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or GTX 1070 graphics cards and a 1920x1080 IPS screen with the green team's G-Sync adaptive refresh rate technology. The machine's product page says a 3840x2160 panel is also available, though no such "4K" display is currently listed on the spec sheet or in the configuration options. Despite being the smallest of the three machines described here, the Eon15-X still measures a chunky 15.2" wide, 10.3" deep, and 1.5" thick (39 cm x 26 cm x 3.8 cm) and weighs a hefty 7.5 lbs (3.4 kg).

The bigger-is-better crowd might be more interested in the Eon17-X with its 17.3" screen and optional GeForce GTX 1080 card. Origin PC offers 1920x1080, 2560x1440, and 3840x2160 IPS panel options. The rest of the included and optional specs are roughly the same as the Eon15-X, but the dimensions increase to 16.4" wide, 11.6" deep, and 1.6" thick (42 cm x 29 cm x 4 cm) and weight goes up to 8.6 lbs (3.9 kg).

Those who must have the fastest machine at any cost will surely look to the Eon17-SLX. The SLX is offered with single or dual GeForce GTX 1070 or GTX 1080 graphics cards. More-is-better is the philosophy here, so the number of M.2 slots on the mainboard swells to three. Bringing two graphics cards with you has size and weight penalties. The SLX is a goliath, weighing a staggering 12 lbs (5.4 kg) and measuring 17" wide, 12" deep, and 1.7" thick (43 cm x 30 cm x 4.3 cm).

All three Origin Eon laptops are available now with prices starting at $1898 for an Eon15-X with a Core i3-8100 CPU, 8 GB of DDR4 memory, a 500 GB Seagate SSHD, a 1920x1080 IPS G-Sync display, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card. The Eon 17-X starts at $1935 and the Eon17-SLX will set you back at least $2310. All machines are backed with a standard one-year warranty.