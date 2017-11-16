National Fast Food Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 3:00 PM on November 16, 2017


It's possible I've been playing too much Ark: Survival Evolved. Copyright Universal Pictures

PC hardware and computing

  1. Be Quiet! Dark Base 700 review @ bit-tech
  2. BitFenix Enso chassis review @ Guru3D
  3. ASRock Fatal1ty X399 Professional Gaming motherboard review @ HardwareCanucks
  4. AOC Agon AG271UG 60Hz G-Sync monitor review @ KitGuru
  5. Asus ROG Maximus X Hero Z370 motherboard review @ Legit Reviews
  6. ASRock X299 OC Formula review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Arctic Freezer 33 eSports Edition CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers
  8. Seagate BarraCuda Pro 12TB HDD review @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. Nintendo is making an animated Super Mario Bros. movie, says report @ Slashdot
  2. Let's get Raynor to rhumble: StarCraft 2 launches free version @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Electronic Arts alters the deal in Battlefront II @ Quarter To Three

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. 80's smartwatch finally plays Tetris @ HackADay
  2. Dream Chaser flight test update: the video is pretty awesome @ ArsTechnica
  3. Boston Dynamics gives SpotMini robot a sleek restyling @ New Atlas (life imitates Half-Life 2)
  4. UV-sensitive filament as a persistent display @ HackADay (somehow coming to PC case design in 2019)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Think kale is 'so over'? Try it kissed by cream and cheese @ pressherald.com
  2. The people of Iowa will not tolerate American cheese on a Pop-Tart @ today.com
