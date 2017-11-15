GeForce 388.31 drivers unleash Pascal performance in Destiny 2

Nvidia's latest GeForce Game Ready drivers are here. Version 388.31 of the green team's software stands ready for the launch of the multiplayer-shooter-in-a-galaxy-far-far-away Star Wars Battlefront II and the DC Comics-infused fighting game Injustice 2. Although day-one optimizations are fine and dandy, they're not the biggest story with this release.

In a change of pace from the usual parade of bug fixes and minor improvements, version 388.31 offers a major performance boost for Destiny 2 players. The company reports an average performance improvement of 36.4% at 2560x1440 and 46.6% at 4K on cards ranging from the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB to the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

The inclusion of Nvidia's big-dog GTX 1080 Ti in the results almost certainly skews the picture thanks to the huge improvements that card enjoys, but every Pascal owner playing Destiny 2 should benefit enough from the new driver to make it worth the upgrade. Version 388.31 also includes SLI profiles for Star Wars Battlefront II and EVE Valkyrie: Warzone. Nvidia further notes that 3D Vision users will have a "good" experience with Injustice 2 and a "fair" experience with Star Wars Battlefront II.

Of course, there are some outstanding issues in this driver release, as well. If you connect two DVI monitors and a DisplayPort monitor to GTX 780 Ti cards in SLI, you may not get a display output at all. On Kepler-powered Titan cards, the operating system may fail to load if you pair that card with a Threadripper motherboard. Star Wars Battlefront II may hang the host system if a user attempts to launch it in DirectX 12 mode on Kepler GPUs, among other issues. Presuming those cases don't ruin your day, fire up GeForce Experience on your system or head over to Nvidia's download page to grab the new software.