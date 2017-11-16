Thursday deals: a monitor two-pack, a GTX 1080 Ti, storage, and more

Man, those colors are just so pretty. Oh, I'm sorry, was stuck in a reverie gazing at the vivid shades of Corsair's ML120 Pro fans. Our editor-in-chief had a good look at these cool 'n' quiet Technicolor spinners today and came away impressed. If those fans got you itchin' for a hardware upgrade or a new build, we can hardly blame you. Perhaps the deals we dug up today will help you in that endeavor.

The leading deal today is an odd one, but by no means less appetizing than usual. Newegg is running a combo deal on a two-pack of Acer's XG270HU monitors. This TN gaming display has a 2560x1440 resolution, a 1-ms response time, and 144 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support. That's just the ticket for high-refresh-rate gaming, and you can get two of them for $598.98 from Newegg with the promo code EMCXBBBG2. If you're wondering "why the heck would I want two of these," the answer is that you and a friend split the pack. You do have friends, right?

If you like to game on the green team's field instead, take a look at this here MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Sea Hawk X. This card comes with a closed-loop liquid cooler strapped to it, potentially offering better heat dissipation (and thus, Pascal clock-boosting ability) than common air-cooled offerings. Grab it from Newegg for $719.99 with the code EMCBBBG47.

A couple days ago we ran a deal on a Gigabyte Ryzen mobo, and now it's ASRock's turn. The ASRock AB350 Pro4 has two M.2 sockets, two PCIe x16 slots with CrossFire support, and a Type-C USB port. While this model isn't as frilly as the company's higher-end offerings, the price is quite sweet—only $74.99 at Newegg, and there's a $20 rebate card on offer that could bring that figure down to $54.99.

We got you wondering for a second if there wouldn't be hard drive deals, didn't we? The first HDD today is the Toshiba X300 5 TB. It has a 7200-RPM rotational speed, 128 MB of cache, and enough capacity for all those cheese pictures. Newegg will hand this drive to you in exchange for $119.99 if you enter the promotional code EMCBBBG22. That's $24 per terabyte.

If you're of the "more is better" persuasion, then perhaps you'd prefer the HGST NAS 10 TB jerrycan o' bits. This gigantic drive has a massive 256 MB cache and can offer some pretty insane speeds. You can get one at Newegg for $299.99 with the code EMCBBBG25—a figure that works out to $30 a terabyte, the lowest we've seen for a NAS-optimized drive of this capacity.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.