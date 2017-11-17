Radeon 17.11.2 drivers take the fight to the Galactic Empire

Today's the day for the release of DICE's sequel to its 2015 Star Wars: Battlefront. Opinions on the new game run as wide a gamut as we've seen for a major AAA release, but if you're running a Radeon GPU and ready to dive in, you should first make a pit stop at AMD's download site. The latest Radeon driver is numbered 17.11.2 (since it's the second release in November), and it's primed and ready for EA's Star Wars-themed shooter.

Besides bringing support for the Star Wars software, the new driver fixes myriad maladies. Radeon ReLive should be able to continue recording when toggling a game out of exclusive fullscreen mode, and clips recorded with the tool should no longer have green corruption. Along similar lines, secondary displays should stop exhibiting green corruption after resuming from standby. Radeon Settings shouldn't crash when toggling Crossfire on Radeon HD 7000-series products. Finally, WattMan should correctly reflect GPU memory clock rates, and it should again be able to under-volt Radeon RX 400 and 500-series cards.

There's a fair-sized list of known issues in the new release, but the majority of them are holdovers from the last release. The newly-discovered niggles both apply only to Radeon RX Vega cards: intermittent stability issues after toggling the HBCC feature on or off, and a system hang when trying to update the driver with more than one Vega card in the system. The latter issue can be worked around by doing a clean driver install on multi-GPU Vega systems.

You can hit up the driver's page and download it for 32- and 64-bit of Windows 7 and Windows 10. You can also check out the full release notes there. If you need a different driver, hit up AMD's download site.

Star Wars: Battlefront II has been under fire from gamers ever since fans got wind of its post-sale monetization scheme. Without going into the nitty-gritty details, many users felt that the cost of advancement in multiplayer, whether in time or real money, was simply too dear. EA announced yesterday—less than 24 hours before today's launch—that it would be suspending all real-money microtransactions until it could re-implement them in a way that players found less objectionable. In any case, Battlefront 2 should run pretty well on Radeons with the new driver.