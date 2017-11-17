G.Skill's DDR4-4400 kit seizes the four-module memory speed crown

Super-fast memory kits composed of two modules are all well and good, but some folks need large capacity to go with wickedly-high clock speeds. Last week Corsair claimed to have made the world's fastest four-DIMM 32 GB memory kit with its 4333 MT/s set. However, today G.Skill has trumped that figure with its DDR4-4000 four-module kit. The DIMMs' Samsung B-die chips are rated for CL19-19-19-39 timings and use Samsung B-die chips clocked at a sky-high 4400 MT/s.
The memory maker demonstrated the four-stick kit running in dual channel mode on an Asus ROG Maximus X Hero (Wi-Fi AC) motherboard and a speedy Intel Core i7-8700K processor. This kit pushes the limits of XMP certification with a 1.5 V input voltage, though it supports XMP 2.0 to hopefully ease memory overclocking.
G.Skill didn't provide any pricing or availability information, but the fastest memory always costs a pretty penny. We imagine kits will hit stores in the coming weeks. The company offers lifetime warranty on all its memory modules.
