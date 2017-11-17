Deal of the day: A laptop with an i5-8250U and Pascal graphics for $680

Howdy, gerbil! I know, I know, I know, we just had a deals post yesterday. But how about the laptop you see in the picture below? It's a hot one, and we couldn't possibly let it go unnoticed by the gerbildom at large. Let it be known that our Editor-in-Chief Jeff Kampman's exact words about the Swift 3 were "that's an awesome machine, I'm testing its 14-inch counterpart here." Endorsements don't get much better than that.

The Acer Swift 3 is a 15.6" laptop with a 1920x1080 IPS screen. That by itself isn't earth-shattering, but keep reading. Inside, you'll find the latest Intel Core i5-8250U CPU with four cores, eight threads, and Turbo Boost speeds up to a healthy 3.4 GHz. The processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM (expandable to 16 GB) and a Pascal GeForce MX150 with its own 2 GB of VRAM.

For storage purposes, the Swift 3 has a 256 GB SSD—roomy and speedy for an entry-level laptop. The accoutrements don't end there. There's 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi on tap with MU-MIMO support, a smattering of USB 3.0 ports (including a Type-C connector), and a backlit keyboard. All the hardware is encased in a metal shell that hides a 3220-mAh battery inside.

You might be thinking this was a $800-or-up machine from its specs, but that'd hardly be worthy of a TR deals post. Instead, you can grab one of these for $679.99 from Newegg right now with the promo code BFDEAL10.