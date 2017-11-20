ROG Strix GL702ZC takes 16 Ryzen threads on the move

The world of gaming laptops has been dominated by Intel CPUs and Nvidia graphics the last few product cycles, even as AMD's Ryzen 7 processors have proven themselves as worthy in the desktop space. We previously wrote about a laptop that would bring the silicon underdog's eight-core mainstream desktop chip into the mobile space, and that machine is now shipping. The Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC-WB74 packs a desktop Ryzen 7 1700 CPU and a Radeon RX 580 graphics card into a 17" chassis.
That eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 1700 can boost up to 3.7 GHz in this notebook, though we suspect that the thermal constraints of a portable will limit the ability to run at full boost clock for long. The CPU is paired with 16 GB of DDR4 memory and an AMD Radeon RX 580 with 4 GB of its own memory.
Bits and bytes are stored more permanently on a 256 GB M.2 SSD and a 1 TB 2.5" spinning platter hard drive. The display has been downgraded somewhat since the first time Asus showed off its Ryzen laptop, though. The initially-reported UHD option appears to be off the table, replaced by two 1920x1080 versions with either a 60 Hz or a 120 Hz refresh rate. The adaptive-refresh-rate technology will work when compatible external monitors are attached to the machine's mini-DisplayPort and HDMI jacks, too.
One might expect a laptop built around a full-fat desktop chip to be generously-sized, and that's the case with this particular machine. The GL702ZC measures 16.2" wide, 10.8" deep, and 1.34" thick (41.2 cm x 27.5 cm x 3.4 cm). The notebook tips the scales at 7.1 lbs (3.2 kg) and comes with a 280-W power adapter to charge the four-cell 76 Wh battery. Asus didn't mention battery life, but we imagine it won't be quite as good as that of laptops with Intel Core i7 H-series processors and GeForce GTX 1060 graphics. On the bright side, the Strix might last longer between charges than something like Eurocom's desktop Core i7-powered Sky X9E3.
The beefy machine's sides are adorned with plenty of external connectors. The display outputs are joined by a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C connector. The Strix also has 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.
The ROG Strix GL702ZC-WB74 is available now from Best Buy for $1500. We expect the machine to hit the shelves of e-tailers like Amazon and Newegg soon. The manufacturer offers one-year warranty coverage.
