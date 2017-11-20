ROG Strix XG32VQ and XG35VQ fuse fast VA panels with FreeSync

Asus is expanding its lineup of FreeSync-enabled gaming monitors with the ROG Strix XG32VQ and ROG Strix XG35VQ, a pair of 1800R curved jumbo screens each sporting 1440 rows of pixels and sitting atop a customizable Light Signature projection stand. Both monitors' VA panels should provide generous viewing angles and accurate color representation. Asus lists the grey-to-grey response time at 4 ms for both models, and there's FreeSync support on tap with LFC support.

The ROG Strix XG32VQ is 32" across and has a resolution of 2560x1440 in a standard 16:9 aspect ratio. Asus lists a maximum brightness of 300 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 3000:1 on the spec sheet. The display's FreeSync range dips as low as 48 Hz and goes all the way up to the maximum 144 Hz refresh rate. FreeSync works using either the DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.0 connectors. This model's color reproduction is particularly good for a gaming display at 125% of the sRGB space.

The larger ROG Strix XG35VQ has a 21:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio and a resolution of 3440x1440, all in a 35" screen. The FreeSync range goes from 48 Hz to the monitor's maximum 100 Hz refresh rate, but the variable refresh rate tech only works using the HDMI 2.0 connector. The brightness specification is the same 300 cd/m² as that of the XG32VQ, but the contrast ratio slips a bit to a still-impressive 2500:1 and the color gamut should cover 100% of sRGB. The XG35VQ also has a blur-reduction mode available.

Both monitors have creature comforts in the form of integrated two-port USB 3.0 hubs and headphone jacks. The included stands have RGB LED illumination that displays the Asus ROG logo on the user's desk surface and are adjustable for swivel, tilt, and height. The projection lights in the stand and the additional RGB LED lights on the back of the monitor dance according to instructions they receive from Asus' Aura Sync utility.

Asus didn't provide US pricing or availability information for the displays, though Hexus got word that the ROG Strix XG32VQ would be going for £550 (about $606 without VAT) in the UK, while the ROG Strix XG35VQ will set buyers back £800 (or roughly $883). The company backs all of its LCD monitors with a three-year warranty.