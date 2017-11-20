Deals of the day: Ryzen and Threadripper CPUs on the cheap and more

Howdy, gerbils. Black Friday is approaching, and many e-tailers are getting a head start on deals in preparation for the big day. We're breaking our usual deals schedule to bring you some tasty stuff we spotted while doing some virtual window-shopping. Shall we have a look?

The big-ticket item today is a big sale on AMD's Ryzen processors over at both Amazon and Newegg. Pretty much every model is discounted, but we have a few highlights. The six-core Ryzen 5 1600 ($189.99 at Amazon or Newegg) and the eight-core Ryzen 7 1700 ($269.99 at Amazon or Newegg) both come with quite-competent Wraith Spire coolers that should suffice for basic overclocking efforts. If you prefer better stock-clocked performance, we'd like to direct your attention to the Ryzen 7 1700X instead at $279.99 (Amazon or Newegg).

If you're thinking of doing a workstation-grade build, we have something particularly sweet. The Threadripper 1950X and its 16 cores and 32 threads is going for only $799 at Amazon and Newegg—an insane drop from the $1000 that it commanded not that long ago. Roughly speaking, this CPU should offer a performance level close to that of the Core i9-7900X that goes for almost a grand.

The HP store is also running quite a few Black Friday deals. The big ticket item from the two-letter company is the Omen X 35" gaming display. This curved, ultra-wide VA monitor has a resolution of 3440x1440 and a maximum refresh rate of a healthy 100 Hz with G-Sync support on tap. The contrast ratio is a whopping 2500:1 and the response time is listed as 4ms. We reckon the Omen X 35 ticks all the right boxes, and you can grab one for $899.99 today. Not bad for a display that initially sold for around $1300, eh?

Finally, the out-of-left-field deal: the Envy x360 15z convertible laptop. This machine has a 1920x1080 IPS touch-enabled display and a newflanged, fresh-from-the-oven Ryzen 5 2500U APU with four cores, eight threads, and maximum Turbo speed of 3.6 GHz. The meaty APU with Vega graphics is coupled with 8 GB of RAM and a 1 TB HDD on the stock configuration that goes for $574.99. That's not bad, but if you're like us, you're probably eyeing the optional 256 GB NVMe SSD upgrade that brings the price to a still-impressive $700.

