Cranberry Relish Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 3:30 PM on November 22, 2017
Proto-relish.
PC hardware and computing
- In Win 301 tempered glass mini tower case review @ PC Perspective
- Asus TUF Z370-Pro Gaming review @ Guru3D
- LaCie 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3 review @ Hexus
- Shuttle XPC Cube SZ270R8 barebones review @ KitGuru
- HyperX Cloud Alpha review @ TechPowerUp
- Reeven NAIA 240 liquid CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers
- The Asus ZenBook 3 review @ AnandTech
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Anouk Wipprecht: robotic dresses and human interfaces @ HackADay
- Right-handed blue whales go left to keep an eye on the prize @ New Atlas
- Drugs that switch your brain into squirrel-mode may save you from a stroke @ Ars Technica
- First interstellar asteroid reveals its strange secrets @ New Atlas (if you were waiting for something cool to happen this year, this was it)
Tech news and culture
- Why Apple's HomePod is three years behind Amazon's Echo @ Slashdot
- RIP net neutrality: FCC chair releases plan to deregulate ISPs @ Ars Technica
- FCC will also order states to scrap plans for their own net neutrality laws @ Ars Technica
- Microsoft confirms Surface Book 2 can't stay charged during gaming sessions @ Slashdot
- Google collects Android users' locations even when location services are disabled @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Cheeses of Mexico, made in Oregon @ registerguard.com
- CyberpowerPC RGB Infinity GTX review @ bit-tech
- Google continues Allo marketing with swag and grilled cheese food truck @ 9to5google.com